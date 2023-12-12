Shopping Cart

From education to employment

College saddles up for new cycling facilities

Borders College December 12, 2023
0 Comments

The wheels are in motion for some new and exciting cycling facilities at @BordersCollege thanks to funding obtained through Cycling Scotland.

A total of £9,600 has been awarded through the Cycling Friendly and Social Housing Development fund, and more than 1,500 staff and students are set to benefit, with plans in place for new or improved cycling facilities.

The development grant will help to put in place provisions such as a secure, covered bicycle shelter, public bike repair station, free maintenance courses and Dr Bike sessions. Money will also be set aside for advertising.

Since the recent appointment of the Campus Cycle Officer, Borders College has been working hard to encourage staff and students to take to two wheels. The funding will build on existing facilities, including storage lockers, free bike rentals and changing/shower rooms.

Borders College Campus Cycle Officer, Oliver Caron-Nowak, commented:

“I’m delighted that we have been awarded this funding from Cycling Scotland.  Alongside new and improved facilities on our campuses, this type of initiative is key to encouraging greater participation in cycling at Borders College.

“With this additional money, we hope to encourage more cycling, whether that’s building confidence, tackling challenges, or simply starting the idea that cycling is a fun, economical, and healthy way to get around.”

Published in: Education
Borders College

