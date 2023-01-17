College seeks specialists to share their skills in recruitment drive

Newbury College and University Centre Newbury are looking for talented industry specialists to share their skills as part of a new national recruitment drive for the Further Education (FE) sector.

The ‘Share Your Skills’ campaign calls on skilled workers, such as management professionals, digital specialists and tradespeople, to share their valuable expertise and train the next generation of workers in their field.

With research showing that almost two-thirds of employees (63%) already work more than one job or are planning to do so, the new campaign is asking professionals to apply the skills and experience they have gained through years of working in industry and turn their hand to teaching in FE – giving students the practical, expert training they need to prepare them for work.

If you have real-world industry experience, you already have what it takes to teach in FE. Plus, you don’t always need teaching experience or an academic degree to start, as you can complete teacher training on the job.

There’s also more to working in FE than teaching. Whatever your skills, there’s a job in FE to match them. Newbury College and University Centre Newbury have a number of roles across the college that support learning and crucial business functions, such as finance, human resources and administration.

As part of this drive, West Berkshire’s number one choice for technical education is hosting a recruitment event. The event will take place on 31 January 2023 at the Monks Lane campus and will allow attendees to learn more about the various teaching and learning support roles available at the College.

During the event, attendees will have the chance to meet current staff members and hear about their experiences working at Newbury College and University Centre Newbury. There will also be information on the recruitment process and the qualifications and skills required for different roles.

Newbury College and University Centre Newbury welcome all those who are interested in a career in teaching, learning support or supporting education to attend and find out more about the rewarding and fulfilling opportunities available.

