College Students Teach Robotics to Pupils with Special Educational Needs

A new partnership between Middlesbrough College’s Digital department and Discovery Special Academy is breaking barriers in STEM education for children with complex learning needs.

As part of a dedicated social action project, students from Middlesbrough College have been working closely with pupils at the co-educational special academy in Middlesbrough, delivering interactive sessions in robotics, problem-solving, photography and more.

The collaboration began when Discovery Special Academy reached out for support in enhancing their STEM and careers provision. Leading video game developer Double Eleven recommended Middlesbrough College’s Digital department, where Curriculum Team Leader Cher Griffiths helped to bring the idea to life.

Since then, college students have designed and delivered a series of practical, hands-on workshops aimed at developing STEM skills and inspiring creativity among pupils. Over the past three months, sessions have included everything from building cars and dancing robots using Lego Mindstorms to digital photography projects and storytelling exercises.

One popular session saw school pupils use puppets to recreate ‘A Day in the Life’ of a Discovery Special Academy student. The college students supported the children in setting up scenes, capturing photographs and piecing together a visual story – while learning valuable skills themselves in communication, leadership and creative problem-solving.

The initiative has already had a powerful impact on both groups of students. Curriculum Team Leader, Cher Griffiths, said:

“The experience has been incredibly rewarding for our students, who have stepped outside their comfort zones and learned how to engage meaningfully with children who have special educational needs.

“The feedback from both sides has been fantastic. Watching the students work together to achieve something meaningful has been inspiring – it’s what our Social Action projects are all about.”

In addition to running the sessions, Middlesbrough College students have developed a bank of classroom resources for Discovery Special Academy’s teaching staff, ensuring the benefits of the partnership will continue long after the project concludes.

The partnership will continue throughout the rest of the academic year, with pupils from Discovery Special Academy set to visit Middlesbrough College. They’ll have the opportunity to experience the college’s state-of-the-art digital facilities, including a professional film studio and e-sports arena.

Following the project’s success, Middlesbrough College hopes to build on the partnership in the future, exploring new areas of digital learning and expanding opportunities for social action projects that make a lasting impact in the community.