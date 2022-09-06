Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

Subscribe

Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

From education to employment
City & Guilds Adult Skills

College takes top accolade at Scottish Borders Business Excellence Awards

Borders College September 6, 2022
0 Comments
Glass Award
1st for EPA In Article Block advert Sept 22

Once again, the College’s activity supporting its Sustainability Strategy and progress towards Net Zero have been recognised, after they were announced as the winners of the Net Zero Business of the Year Award at the recent Scottish Borders Business Excellence Awards.

Run by Scottish Borders Chamber of Commerce, the glamourous event took place at Peebles Hydro, with hundreds of people in attendance celebrating the dedication and successes of local businesses across the Borders.

Delighted to be awarded the top prize, Executive Director of Enterprise and Innovation, Jane Grant, said:

“Some excellent initiatives have been developed by Borders College in helping to reduce the carbon footprint and tackle climate change so we are extremely happy to have been announced as the winner in the Net Zero Business of the Year category.”

“Our actions on working towards a Net Zero future have been recognised through various awards recently and we will continue to promote sustainable behaviours through ongoing projects and endeavour to have a positive influence throughout the region and beyond.“

The awards celebrate innovation, resilience and determination of businesses in the local area, and the Net Zero Business of the Year category recognises businesses with a clearly defined strategy to become a net-zero organisation, evidence of consistently working towards a ‘zero waste’ policy across every aspect of the business and being a leading net zero-organisation that encourages others to take climate action.

In order to achieve its sustainability objectives, the College focused on seven key areas, including Travel and Transport, Waste Management, Curriculum, Biodiversity, Procurement and Behavioral Change.

The established working groups, each with a wide College representation focused on the leadership and governance of the new strategy, redesigned with a new Project Board established and executive representation to monitor progress.

Recommend0 recommendationsPublished in Education
Published in: Education
Borders College

Related Articles

City & Guilds Associate Vacancies available - FE News

Responses

Report

Contains abusive or derogatory content
Contains mature or sensitive content
Contains misleading or false information
Contains spam, fake content or potential malware
Harassment or bullying behavior

Block Member?

Please confirm you want to block this member.

You will no longer be able to:

  • See blocked member's posts
  • Mention this member in posts
  • Invite this member to groups
  • Message this member
  • Add this member as a connection

Please note: This action will also remove this member from your connections and send a report to the site admin. Please allow a few minutes for this process to complete.

Report

You have already reported this