College takes top accolade at Scottish Borders Business Excellence Awards

Once again, the College’s activity supporting its Sustainability Strategy and progress towards Net Zero have been recognised, after they were announced as the winners of the Net Zero Business of the Year Award at the recent Scottish Borders Business Excellence Awards.

Run by Scottish Borders Chamber of Commerce, the glamourous event took place at Peebles Hydro, with hundreds of people in attendance celebrating the dedication and successes of local businesses across the Borders.

Delighted to be awarded the top prize, Executive Director of Enterprise and Innovation, Jane Grant, said:

“Some excellent initiatives have been developed by Borders College in helping to reduce the carbon footprint and tackle climate change so we are extremely happy to have been announced as the winner in the Net Zero Business of the Year category.”

“Our actions on working towards a Net Zero future have been recognised through various awards recently and we will continue to promote sustainable behaviours through ongoing projects and endeavour to have a positive influence throughout the region and beyond.“

The awards celebrate innovation, resilience and determination of businesses in the local area, and the Net Zero Business of the Year category recognises businesses with a clearly defined strategy to become a net-zero organisation, evidence of consistently working towards a ‘zero waste’ policy across every aspect of the business and being a leading net zero-organisation that encourages others to take climate action.

In order to achieve its sustainability objectives, the College focused on seven key areas, including Travel and Transport, Waste Management, Curriculum, Biodiversity, Procurement and Behavioral Change.

The established working groups, each with a wide College representation focused on the leadership and governance of the new strategy, redesigned with a new Project Board established and executive representation to monitor progress.

