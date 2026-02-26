College welcomes Minister for Higher and Further Education, Ben Macpherson

@BordersCollege was delighted to recently welcome the Minister for Higher and Further Education, Ben Macpherson, to its Scottish Borders Campus. The visit recognised the vital role the College plays as an anchor institution for regional development, supporting skills, innovation and opportunity across the Borders.

The Minister’s visit provided an excellent platform for the College to showcase its strengths in key areas such as digital skills, sustainability, and rural workforce development. Staff and students across multiple departments were able to demonstrate the impact of their work and share how Borders College is helping to shape the future of learning and industry in the region.

The tour began with a walk around campus, allowing the Minister to meet students and lecturers engaged in hands-on, future-focused learning.

The Minister met with staff and HNC Healthcare students, hearing how the College is preparing the next generation of health and social care professionals. A photo opportunity captured students demonstrating practical skills in the simulated clinical environment.

Staff introduced upcoming renewable technologies soon to be installed as part of the College’s continuing commitment to sustainability and green skills. The Minister was shown how these developments will support Scotland’s transition to a low-carbon future.

The Bench Joinery workshop showcased student craftsmanship, with Mr Macpherson meeting second-year apprentice joiners and viewing their project work.

A visit to the newly developed digital learning spaces provided an overview of how the College is supporting growth in esports, networking and cybersecurity—areas central to Scotland’s digital economy.

The tour concluded with a discussion on curriculum planning, entrepreneurship and innovation, highlighting how Borders College supports learners to develop business ideas and entrepreneurial mindsets.

Higher and Further Education Minister Ben Macpherson MSP said:

“It was a privilege to visit Borders College and see the broad range of skills that students are developing in healthcare, renewables, cyber security, construction, and other areas of learning too. These are among the key sectors that are growing in our country and the region, which will be at the heart of Scotland’s future workforce and meeting growing demands. The opportunities being provided at Borders College are clearly key to helping to deliver the skills and knowhow that are increasingly needed in the local economy and communities, and across the country as well.

“Borders College undoubtedly plays a significant role for people and businesses across the region, and contributes to Scotland’s broader economic growth, well-being and prosperity. The strong employer links it provides are undoubtedly making an impact locally, including supporting learners furthest from the labour market to find their positive path and making their contribution. The college also has strong connections with other education partners, creating new and growing opportunities.

“The Scottish Government deeply values Scotland’s colleges and the important contributions they make. That is why the proposed 2026-27 budget delivers a combined increase of £70 million in resource and capital core funding for our colleges, equivalent to 10% uplift on last year’s budget, taking our total investment in core college funding to £764 million.”

Borders College Principal Pete Smith said:

“It was a pleasure to welcome the Minister to Borders College and demonstrate the exceptional work happening across our campuses. Our staff and students are deeply committed to driving innovation, supporting local industry and delivering the skills the region needs. Today’s visit reinforces the importance of colleges as engines of opportunity and growth, and we are proud to contribute so strongly to the future of the Scottish Borders.”

The College extends its thanks to Mr Macpherson for taking the time to meet learners, engage with staff and explore the exciting developments shaping Borders College’s future.