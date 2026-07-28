College worker passes 500-mile mark in epic 1,000-mile charity challenge across Britain

A COLLEGE manager who has walked more than 500 miles through cities, coastlines and countryside across Britain is urging people to support her as she embarks on the second half of an epic 1,000-mile fundraising challenge.

Kate Muddiman, Work-based Learning Manager at Coleg Cambria, has already covered more than half the distance of her year-long challenge in aid of Soul Kitchen Chester, with routes taking her through London, Bristol, Cardiff, Swansea, Yorkshire and across the hills, coastline and rural landscapes of North Wales.

Many of the miles have also been completed closer to home around Chester, where Kate volunteers with the charity on Saturday evenings.

The challenge has seen her squeeze in early morning laps before work, evening hikes during the recent heatwave, a family climb of Tal y Fan, and walks to and from her volunteer shifts, all while balancing a busy full-time career.

Kate’s latest fundraiser follows her success in 2022, when she celebrated her 50th birthday by completing the entire 870-mile Wales Coast Path over 295 separate walks, raising around £1,500 for Cancer Research UK in memory of her uncle.

Now past the halfway stage of her latest challenge, she says the encouragement of family, friends and colleagues has kept her motivated every step of the way.

“I’ve gone through a few blisters, a second pair of walking boots and a second pair of trainers already,” she said.

“I’ve been lucky enough to have family and friends join me on many of the walks, which has made such a difference, but there have also been plenty of cold, wet days on my own, as well as early mornings and late evenings during the heatwave.

“Every mile has been logged on Strava, and reaching 500 miles feels like a real milestone. There’s still a long way to go, but I’m determined to finish.

“Thank you to everyone who has supported me so far. Every donation, message and word of encouragement really does keep me putting one foot in front of the other.”

Soul Kitchen Chester is a volunteer-led charity providing hot meals, practical support and companionship to people experiencing homelessness, loneliness and hardship across the city.

Kate hopes reaching the halfway mark will inspire even more people to back the challenge, and she is sharing regular updates from her walks on Instagram.

Coleg Cambria is one of the leading further and higher education institutions in Wales, serving thousands of learners each year across its campuses in Deeside, Northop, Llysfasi, and Wrexham. The college offers a wide range of academic and vocational courses, apprenticeships, and professional qualifications designed to meet the needs of students, employers, and the wider community. Known for its strong industry links, modern facilities, and commitment to innovation, Coleg Cambria provides learners with the skills, support, and experience needed to succeed in their chosen careers. The college is also dedicated to promoting sustainability, inclusivity, and lifelong learning.