Colleges unite to put the PRIDE in the West Midlands

Today colleges from across the West Midlands will unite at Cadbury Sixth Form College – part of The Sandwell Colleges – for a day of celebration and awareness raising at the first Putting the PRIDE in the West Midlands LGBTQ+ conference.

The conference will shine a spotlight on the vibrant and diverse LGBTQ+ college communities in our region.

Chair of the Colleges West Midlands LGBTQ+ committee and Principal of Halesowen College, Jacquie Carman, will open the conference, setting the tone for a day filled with insightful discussions and meaningful connections.

Throughout the day, there will be a series of guest speakers, each sharing their perspectives and lived experiences. Their stories will underscore the importance of fostering support, representation and understanding for LGBTQ+ individuals.

Lee Smart will present a talk entitled Lived Experience and My Journey into the Future, while Fynn O’Connor will share My Authentic Journey. Joshua Goodwin from Halesowen College will also talk about Lived Experience, and Richard Grindey will present on Issues and Challenges Young People Face in Rural

Communities.

The LGBTQ+ event will also include a student panel providing the audience with an arena to ask questions around their experiences within their college settings. The first Q&A Panel, chaired by Mitch Miller of BMET, will be around LGBTQ+ Identities and Terminology. The second staff Q&A Panel, chaired by Billy Coughlin-Miller, will focus on Advocacy & Allyship.

An exhibition area, with stalls from charities and organisations dedicated to supporting LGBTQ+ students will provide invaluable resources and networking opportunities, helping attendees discover the tools and communities available to them across our region.

Jacquie Carman said:

“Putting the PRIDE in the West Midlands is not just a conference; it’s a celebration of the progress we’ve made and a reminder of the work we must continue to do. It’s an opportunity to bring our regional colleges together and learn, share and grow as a community.”

CEO and Principal of The Sandwell Colleges, Lisa Capper MBE, added:

“It’s so important for our students and colleagues to have this opportunity to celebrate Pride and all that it stands for in our colleges. We are immensely proud to be hosting this event today.”

Colleges involved in the conference include BMET, Central Saint Michael’s Sixth Form College, City of Wolverhampton College, Coventry College, Dudley College, Fircroft College of Adult Education, Halesowen College, Heart of Worcestershire College, Kidderminster College, Warwickshire College Group, North Warwickshire and South Leicestershire College, Queen Alexandra Sixth Form College, Solihull College & University Centre, South & City College Birmingham, Telford College and University College Birmingham.