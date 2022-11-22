Commitment to Ending Violence Against Women

NPTC Group of Colleges has proudly become the only College in Wales to currently hold White Ribbon Accreditation. White Ribbon is a global campaign and the UK’s leading charity engaging men and boys to end violence against women and girls.

The College is delivering a comprehensive action plan to change the cultures that lead to abuse and violence and promote gender equality which includes staff and student information sessions and training. Staff and students are also invited to make a pledge to never use, excuse or remain silent about men’s violence against women by signing a giant white ribbon that will be available in all main reception areas of the eight college sites on Friday 25th of November. White ribbon pins along with campaign cupcakes will also be available for staff and students who make the pledge.

NPTC Group CEO and Principal Mark Dacey is the Colleges White Ribbon strategic lead and Ambassador and says: “I am proud to stand up and be counted with everything that White Ribbon stands for, to encourage and empower other men to take the pledge and be counted in the support of such an important cause. ”

Anthea Sully, Chief Executive of White Ribbon UK said: “White Ribbon accredited organisations can make a real difference towards ending violence against women by promoting a culture of respect and equality, amongst their staff and wider communities. By raising awareness among employees, people can learn how to become allies and call out violent and abusive behaviour when they see it, at work and outside. We are delighted to welcome NPTC Group of Colleges as one of our White Ribbon Accredited organisations and are looking forward to working with them.”

