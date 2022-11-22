Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

Subscribe

Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

From education to employment
City & Guilds Adult Skills

Commitment to Ending Violence Against Women

Grŵp NPTC Group November 22, 2022
0 Comments
Why Switch to NCFE for EPA In Article Block ad

NPTC Group of Colleges has proudly become the only College in Wales to currently hold White Ribbon Accreditation. White Ribbon is a global campaign and the UK’s leading charity engaging men and boys to end violence against women and girls.

The College is delivering a comprehensive action plan to change the cultures that lead to abuse and violence and promote gender equality which includes staff and student information sessions and training. Staff and students are also invited to make a pledge to never use, excuse or remain silent about men’s violence against women by signing a giant white ribbon that will be available in all main reception areas of the eight college sites on Friday 25th of November. White ribbon pins along with campaign cupcakes will also be available for staff and students who make the pledge.

NPTC Group CEO and Principal Mark Dacey is the Colleges White Ribbon strategic lead and Ambassador and says“I am proud to stand up and be counted with everything that White Ribbon stands for, to encourage and empower other men to take the pledge and be counted in the support of such an important cause. ”

Anthea Sully, Chief Executive of White Ribbon UK said: “White Ribbon accredited organisations can make a real difference towards ending violence against women by promoting a culture of respect and equality, amongst their staff and wider communities.  By raising awareness among employees, people can learn how to become allies and call out violent and abusive behaviour when they see it, at work and outside.  We are delighted to welcome NPTC Group of Colleges as one of our White Ribbon Accredited organisations and are looking forward to working with them.”

Recommend0 recommendationsPublished in Education, Social impact
Published in: Education, Social impact
Grŵp NPTC Group

Related Articles

City & Guilds Associate Vacancies available - FE News

Responses

Report

Contains abusive or derogatory content
Contains mature or sensitive content
Contains misleading or false information
Contains spam, fake content or potential malware
Harassment or bullying behavior

Block Member?

Please confirm you want to block this member.

You will no longer be able to:

  • See blocked member's posts
  • Mention this member in posts
  • Invite this member to groups
  • Message this member
  • Add this member as a connection

Please note: This action will also remove this member from your connections and send a report to the site admin. Please allow a few minutes for this process to complete.

Report

You have already reported this .