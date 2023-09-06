Conservatives scrapped building work planned by Labour in at least 19 schools with RAAC

New analysis from Labour shows that at least 19 schools confirmed to have reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC) had building projects cancelled in 2010.

The schools had projects earmarked for completion under Labour’s Building Schools for the Future programme but were scrapped when the Conservatives axed the programme in 2010.

Labour’s analysis follows the publication of the full list of schools affected by RAAC, which Labour has been calling for, by the Department for Education.

Bridget Phillipson MP, Labour’s Shadow Education Secretary, said:

“The decisions taken by the Conservatives, including the Prime Minister, have led us to the chaos families are experiencing up and down this country today.

“Conservative Ministers, including the current Schools Minister, did away with Labour’s Building Schools for the Future programme which would have rebuilt every secondary school in this country.

“And as the Schools Minister has confirmed, Rishi Sunak halved the number of schools that were to be rebuilt, despite officials pleading with him to deal with many more dangerous buildings.

“The chickens have come home to roost. It is time for the Prime Minister and this shambolic Conservative government to take responsibility for the mess they have made and get a grip of this crisis.”

The following schools identified with RAAC had planned projects cancelled by the Conservatives under the Building Schools for the Future programme:

Aston Manor Academy – Birmingham

Ferryhill School – County Durham

Carmel College – Darlington

The Ellen Wilkinson School for Girls – Ealing, London

The Billericay School – Essex

The Bromfords School – Essex

The Appleton School – Essex

The Gilberd School – Essex

The Thomas Lord Audley School – Essex

Thurstable School Sports College and Sixth Form Centre – Essex

Wood Green Academy – Sandwell, West Midlands

London Oratory School – Hammersmith and Fulham, London

Holy Family Catholic School- Bradford

Bishop Douglas – Barnet

Batley Girls – Kirklees

St Andrews – Derby

Hornsey School – Haringey, London

Park View Academy – Haringey, London

Sources: List_of_education_settings_with_confirmed_RAAC_as_of_30_August_2023.ods (live.com)

At least 13 schools now confirmed to have reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC) had building projects cancelled in 2010, the BBC has found

Published in