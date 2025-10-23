Construction complete on City of Wolverhampton College’s new campus

City of Wolverhampton College has taken possession of the final ground floor space of the new state-of-the-art City Learning Quarter campus after the keys were handed over by City of Wolverhampton Council.

Contractor McLaughlin & Harvey has completed construction of the ambitious development on time and on budget as part of the transformational city centre scheme.

The college took possession of the first, second and third floors and ground floor hair and beauty salon last month and will continue its final fit-out process, while opening the doors to students from November 4.

Situated around the Old Hall Street and St George’s Parade area, incorporating a site on the corner of Garrick Street and Bilston Street where the former Faces nightclub building once stood, the eye-catching development has also utilised the college’s former Metro One building.

Alongside ongoing improvements to the neighbouring Adult Education Wolverhampton and Central Library facilities, the £61 million scheme – supported by Government funding – will establish new educational provision that will enhance skills and employment outcomes for residents across the city and wider region.

It will offer A Levelsin a range of subjects and vocational qualifications in art and design, business and management, catering and hospitality, computing and digital, creative media, games design and e-sports, hair and beauty, health and social care, music technology, performing arts, photography and science.

Phase one of the City Learning Quarter masterplan – a new £8.1 million Advanced Technology and Automotive Centre at the college’s Wellington Road campus – opened to students in September 2024.

Louise Fall, principal and chief executive of the college, said:

“To have had the final part of the campus handed over is the most fantastic news for our current learners and staff and the thousands who will study and work here in the years ahead.

“The designing, planning and construction of the new site has been a major project for everyone involved and we would like to thank our partners for their commitment to the scheme and their support in delivering this amazing facility on time.

“Our staff are currently in the process of getting their teaching areas ready and we can’t wait to welcome students to the new campus when they return to college after the half-term break.”

Councillor Chris Burden, City of Wolverhampton Council cabinet member for city development, jobs and skills, said:

“As a council we set out a bold vision to create a state-of-the-art City Learning Quarter at the heart of our city – and through strong partnership working we have delivered this major regeneration scheme on time and on budget.

“This new facility will drive education and skills in the city and unlock opportunities for the people of Wolverhampton and beyond and I cannot wait to see the first students walk through the doors in less than a fortnight.

“It will also act as a focal point in the city centre, boosting footfall by 4,500 a week to support neighbouring businesses, especially with its excellent connectivity to rail, bus, tram and cycle routes.”

Warinder Juss MP, Wolverhampton West, said: “The completion of the City Learning Quarter development marks a transformative moment for education and opportunity in Wolverhampton. This state-of-the-art campus will not only equip thousands of young people and adults with the skills they need to thrive, but it will also breathe new life into our city centre by boosting local businesses.”

Martin Keys, operational director at McLaughlin & Harvey, said:

“Driven by exceptional collaboration with our client and valued supply chain partners, we have now officially completed the handover of Wolverhampton Council’s new City Learning Quarter.

“The scale and quality of this project is a clear demonstration of McLaughlin & Harvey’s operational excellence.

“This new campus is a vital asset for the local area, ready to immediately unlock significant opportunity and enhance future potential for the community it serves.”

The exciting City Learning Quarter proposals were initially supported by investment from the council with a further £49 million coming through UK Government funding, plus additional government grants and contributions from the college and council.

It paves the way for the college to move from its 1960s Paget Road site, which closed to students last week and has been identified as land to build much-needed housing.

The college forecasts that over a 10-year period approximately 45,000 people will benefit from learning at the City Learning Quarter and around 7,500 apprenticeships will be started.

Its central location and close proximity to the new £150 million transport interchange will make it easily accessible. It will also boast environmental benefits in line with council’s climate emergency agenda.