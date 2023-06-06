Coronation horse visits New City College for police visibility display

Students at Havering Sixth Form had the opportunity to talk to police officers, try out equipment and get up close to working police dogs and horses during a special visit.

The ‘visibility display’ by the Met Police was held at the New City College campus in Wingletye Lane, Hornchurch, and highlighted the crucial role the police play in ensuring community safety.

Among the guest animals was Verdun, a white horse who last month had the honour of being part of the front row of the Coronation Procession from Westminster Abbey to Buckingham Palace for King Charles III.

Staff and students admired Verdun and the other two horses who were calm and behaved impeccably during all the attention.

Students on the Uniformed Public Services course watched demonstrations with the police dogs and motorcycles and were able to try out and try on equipment and tactical gear such as batons, shields, holsters and helmets. They were also given a valuable insight and were able to ask questions about the diverse range of career paths within the Met.

One student said: “It was great to be given this rare opportunity to meet the horses and interact with them, as well as see all the other equipment and vehicles that the police use. I particularly liked watching the display with the dogs as they searched for people and objects.”

Officers attending on the day were from the Territorial Support Group, Aviation Police, Mounted Branch, SO19, Operation Scorpion, Traffic Operational Command Unit and Dog Support Unit.

Public Services teacher Mark Brooks said: “Thank you to the Met Police for organising this visibility display which has highlighted the role officers play in safeguarding the public in so many different ways. The students gained a great insight into the different types of work that is carried out in the community.”

