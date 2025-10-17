Corvinus University launches new “Bridge Strategy” for 2025-2028

This summer, Corvinus University of Budapest officially adopted its new “Bridge Strategy”, based on a renewed mission, vision, and values to reflect the university’s desire for progress.



The Bridge Strategy is named after Budapest’s Chain Bridge. Built in 1849, the Chain Bridge connected Buda and Pest, leading to Hungary’s now vibrant capital city – a modern business, political, cultural, and educational centre – and represents cultural exchange and dynamism. The bridge is a powerful symbol which can be use to connect East with West, the students to their future career, or Corvinus with its forthcoming achievements.



The strategy builds on recent milestones, including the appointment of a new leadership team, EFMD and AACSB accreditations, the opening of the sustainable Gellért Campus, and expansion of international partnerships, while positioning the university for long-term growth and enhanced international visibility.



“This strategy is more than just a roadmap. It’s a shared foundation that captures who we are, where we are headed, and how we will get there. Our mission is clear; driven by curiosity, we thrive as a community of research and learning in business, economics, and social sciences. As a historical national champion, our vision is to be an internationally recognised university committed to addressing the challenges of our time,” says Bruno van Pottelsberghe, Rector of Corvinus University.

The Bridge Strategy is comprised of four symbolic pillars:

Tram 2 represents commitment to multidisciplinarity. Flight 6 emphasises the importance of importance of understanding other countries and cultures. InterCity highlights the focus on a student-centred culture and journey. The Ring represents knowledge and the drive to strengthen research activity.

This refers to the ring held in the raven’s beak in the university’s logo. The black raven holding the ring was the heraldic animal of King Matthias, who established one of Renaissance Europe’s most significant libraries, the Bibliotheca Corviniana, after which our university is named.

Together, these pillars provide the framework for more than 100 projects put forward by the university’s leadership team, to deliver measurable change across teaching, research, and student life.



These projects range from digital innovations such as the Phygital Campus initiative – blending physical and digital student experiences – to a new International Student Support Framework, the expansion of double-degree programmes with top universities, and creation of research centres focused on sustainability, AI, and Central and Eastern Europe.



The Bridge Strategy crystallises a collective effort to ensure Corvinus University sustains its leading role in Hungary and grows its partnership with Europe’s most influential universities. By 2030, Corvinus aims to be amongst the top three universities in Central Eastern Europe and amongst the top 50 European business schools.