Coursera and MedCerts Partnership Brings In-Demand Healthcare Courses to Global Learner Community

MedCerts, the innovation leader in online career training in allied health and information technology and a subsidiary of Stride, Inc. (NYSE: LRN), an education company that provides online and blended education programs, announced a new partnership with online learning platform Coursera (NYSE: COUR) that will offer healthcare courses to learners around the world.

Launching on Coursera on June 15, the new, beginner-level Specialization program will cover Medical Billing and Coding. It will be available to the more than 124 million registered learners on Coursera globally. The Specialization comprised of multiple courses, is designed to be completed in a matter of weeks, and will incorporate MedCerts’ 12 Elements of eLearning in a digestible, accessible format. This initial launch is the first of many MedCerts Specializations planned to be offered through this partnership.

“Teaming up with Coursera gives MedCerts a global footprint that significantly expands our reach and visibility,” said Rafael Castañeda, SVP of Strategic Partnerships & Workforce Development at MedCerts. “We’re excited to offer our healthcare expertise to help Coursera offer an affordable and accessible catalog of healthcare Specializations that will drive interest into the allied health world for learners everywhere.”

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, employment in healthcare occupations will grow 13 percent within the next ten years. For individuals looking to explore their interests in the healthcare industry, this collaboration will offer a digestible and topical option and cater to those with varying interests and needs.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with MedCerts, a national leader in healthcare workforce training, to equip learners around the world with in-demand job skills and bridge the significant healthcare talent gap,” said Marni Baker Stein, Chief Content Officer at Coursera. “Each new Specialization features instruction from industry experts in a fully online and self-paced format, designed to support learners of all backgrounds as they kick start their healthcare careers.”

​As a leader in online healthcare, MedCerts has helped more than 55,000 students earn credentials and start new careers in the in-demand fields of healthcare and IT. MedCerts has developed more than 50 immersive online national certification training programs with best-in-class outcomes.

