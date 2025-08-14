Craven College Celebrates Student Success!

Craven College is delighted with the performance of their students this morning as Level 3 results came in with the overall pass rate for 16-18 year olds an amazing 96.2%, with our achievement rate increasing by 6.1%.

Staff and students at Craven College came together this morning to celebrate success at a Results Day breakfast. The event gave students the chance to open their results, celebrate with their friends and tutors and plan their next steps!

This year sees an incredible set of results, with Level 3 courses including all Art & Design pathways, Media, Media Make-up, Esports, Performing Arts, Extended Diplomas in Equine Management, Land & Wildlife Management, Animal Management, IT, Sport, Business, and Applied Science, Foundation Diplomas in Uniformed Protective Services (Public Services), Business, and Applied Science, and Extended Certificates in Health & Social Care, Applied Science, and Sport achieving an amazing 100% pass rate.

For the third year running, ALL our Art & Design students have achieved 100% pass rate, which is a remarkable achievement.

Anita Lall, Principal and CEO of Craven College said,

“Huge congratulations to all our students who are collecting their Level 3 results today. Their dedication, hard work and perseverance have truly paid off!

“It was great to see so many students on campus today to share their successes with their tutors and classmates before they take their next steps. The results today show how well we provide our students with the skills, knowledge and experience needed for the next part of their journey whether that’s higher-level apprenticeships, Higher Education or the world of work.

“Craven College is currently undergoing a programme of development of its facilities and remains a great alternative for post-GCSE education with the breadth of academic, vocational and apprenticeship courses we offer.

“We are so proud of all our students and wish them all the best for the future.”

Ashley Brennand and Scarlett Atkinson both achieved a Distinction in the Extended Diploma in Performing Arts and are both returning to Craven College in September to study an HNC in Performing Arts.

Ashley said

“I’ve loved being at Craven College which is why I’m returning in September. The tutors and the team have been absolutely brilliant.”

Scarlett added,

“The course has been great because it’s given me the chance to study something I really wanted to do”.

An entire Esports class is celebrating their 100% pass rate!

Richard Bowdin-Fairbank said

“I’m thrilled with my Distinction in Esports. It’s made my mind up to try and get into the industry!”

Yanto Vanheste added,

“My results today have given me what I needed to go on to University in London to study Esports so I’m really happy!”

We are immensely proud of all our students today!