Craven College Hustings is a Vote Winner!

Students were treated to a taste of the political world with the chance to hear the parliamentary candidates’ views standing for the Skipton and Ripon constituency in the forthcoming General Election.

This exclusive hustings, organised by Dr James Simpkin, Lecturer in Public Services, was open to Craven College students and staff and A-level Politics Students from Ermysted’s Grammar School and Skipton Girls’ High School, and the Hall was packed with an audience eager to hear from their potential MP.

The candidates who attended were:

Malcolm Birks, Labour Party

Andy Brown, Green Party

Simon Garvey, Reform Party

Nathan Hull, representing the Conservative Party on behalf of Julian Smith

Andrew Murday, Liberal Democrat Party

Guy Phoenix, Heritage Party

Keith Tordoff MBE: Independent Candidate

Ryan Kett from The Yorkshire Party was invited but unable to attend due to a prior commitment.

Chaired by Craven College Principal and CEO Anita Lall, each candidate was given three minutes to make an opening speech to the audience, in alphabetical order.

Students and audience members were then given the opportunity to ask the candidates a range of questions dealing with issues ranging from sewage in rivers to education and lack of trust in MPs amongst youth, from the cost-of-living crisis to the prospect of national service and from global volatility to net zero.

Millie Dobson, a Level 3 Public Services student said,

“it was really useful, it was interesting to hear from all the different parties.”

Mollie Beedham, who studies Level 3 Public Services added,

“It was interesting to see the differences in policies, it has reminded me of how important it is to vote.”

Sean Lewis, a Level 3 Public Services student said,

“all the candidates put across their points very well.”

One of the visiting students, Habil Alam, who has just completed his A-Levels at Ermysted’s and will be voting for the first time said

“It was a great event and good to be invited. I thought the commitment level was good to attend and it was useful to ask questions.”

James Simpkin said,

“I organised this event to engage young first-time and soon-to-be first-time voters in the democratic process.”

We hope all our attendees found the session useful and all our young people will remember the importance of voting!