CRC unveils its collaborative assistance lounge art project with London Stansted Airport

Cambridge Regional College (CRC), London Stansted Airport and ABM have unveiled its collaborative art project at an event held at the Essex-based airport on 10th June, marking the culmination of a year-long project.

The project has seen Level 3 Visual Communications students from CRC’s Cambridge campus and Level 1 Introduction to Creative Industries in Supported Learning from its Huntingdon campus conceptualise, design and deliver various poster-style pieces that expresses and conveys travel through their own individual styles.

The artwork will adorn the walls of the newly revamped assistance lounge in the departures area of Stansted, and with this in mind some pieces incorporate accessibility themes.

Gareth Powell, Managing Director for London Stansted Airport, said:

“It’s fantastic to be here today to celebrate our partnership with Cambridge Regional College and ABM and unveil this fabulous new artwork. This project is a brilliant opportunity to showcase the creativity and diversity of local students while also enhancing the experience for the millions of passengers who pass through our airport. It’s a great example of how working closely with local organisations like CRC and ABM can help us build an even more welcoming and inclusive environment for everyone who travels through London Stansted.”

Jeremy Lloyd, Assistant Principal – SEND at CRC, added:

“As a forward-thinking institution of learning and inclusion, we are always looking for ways to provide real-world experiences for our students, and thanks to the visionary conversation between Louisa Marnoch and Steve Laird, that dream has become a reality.

“This project has given our talented artists the chance to create a stunning visual story one that captures the essence of aviation and travel from the perspective of artists who have overcome challenges on their own learning journey.

“Thank you to everyone who has made this possible and thank you to the world for landing on our doorstep!”

The project was the brainchild of Steve Laird, Manager of Learning & Development at ABM, which provides assisted travel services at London Stansted Airport.

It was whilst he was taking a coffee break in the terminal that he saw the blank space and thought ‘I know what we can do with this!’ From there, a call to action was made on LinkedIn, with Lousia Marnoch, Pastoral Support Coordinator at CRC, being brought in.

Steve and Stephanie Putt, Accessibility Manager at London Stansted, then met with representatives from CRC to pitch the project in full, and from there it was full steam ahead.

Steve Laird, Manager of Learning & Development at ABM said:

“ABM works with millions of passengers requiring assistance in airports every year across the country; and we know how important it is to deliver an experience that is as comfortable and inclusive as it can be. The creation of this inspirational lounge at London Stansted is the result of true collaboration, with all parties going above and beyond to make it a space which will enhance the travel experience for the anyone requiring assisted travel. I can’t wait to see the difference it makes to the passenger journey.”

Speaking of kickstarting the project alongside Steve, Louisa said:

“It’s been incredibly inspiring to see the journey our students have been on to get to this point. They’ve been engaged throughout, and their confidence levels have skyrocketed as a result.

“One student in particular has stood out to me, in that he’s normally very quiet and reserved – yet in private he has spoken at length about how happy he is with the project and his work, and how delighted he was for the team from the airport to choose his work. He’s grown at least three additional feet with confidence!

“His is just one story across all of them involved, and I couldn’t be prouder.”

Students from both CRC campuses have revelled in the project and have enjoyed being able to showcase their talents – but also represent diversity and different accessibility needs. Tommy-Lee, one of the Huntingdon-based students, has reduced visibility. His project, which is available to view in a display case to preserve its fragile status, features a series of textures and tactile objects that reflect being on the beach. Speaking of his piece, Tommy-Lee said: “I wanted other blind and reduced visibility passengers to feel what a holiday is.”

Passengers departing from London Stansted Airport will be able to view Tommy-Lee’s piece, along with the rest of the art installation, in the assistance lounge located in the main departure lounge.