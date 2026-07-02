Creative Art Workshop Brings Culture to Life on Campus

Cultural artist, Temi, joined students at Barking & Dagenham College this week for a vibrant and inspiring Creative Art Workshop as part of the College’s celebrating culture activities.

Temi’s work explores identity, heritage and storytelling through expressive visual art. Students were invited to take part in the interactive session, designed to encourage reflection on cultural roots, shared experiences and celebrate the diverse backgrounds represented across the College’s community. The workshop gave students a unique opportunity to engage with art in a meaningful way while reflecting on their own experiences and identities.

The workshop was themed around the question ‘What does your culture mean to you?’ It gave the students the chance to try out their freedom of expression through their art, and recognise diversity and culture. Within the workshop Temi also helped students learn different artistic techniques and brush strokes and gave advice on how to add dimensions in their work. Students were encouraged to experiment with colour, texture and composition to communicate their ideas visually, helping them build confidence in their creative abilities.

The session created a lively and welcoming space where participants were encouraged to explore their own cultural heritage and helped students see how art can be used as a powerful tool for expression, connection and celebration. The results spoke for themselves, with students producing artwork that reflected personal stories, family traditions and cultural influences. Each piece offered a unique perspective and highlighted the rich variety of experiences represented within the student body.

Throughout the session, conversations naturally emerged about the many cultures represented within the college. Participants were able to share memories and experiences, creating a sense of community and mutual understanding. The workshop not only offered an opportunity to develop artistic skills but also encouraged meaningful dialogue about identity and belonging, with many attendees commenting on how enjoyable it was to learn from one another in such an open and supportive environment.

The event forms part of the college’s wider Celebrating Culture programme, which aims to recognise and value the rich mix of cultures within the community through activities, events and learning opportunities. The finished students’ artwork will go on display during the College’s upcoming ‘Cultural Day’ which is due to take place later this month, allowing the wider college community to appreciate and engage with the students’ creative work.

Jade Evans, Enrichment Team Lead, from Barking & Dagenham College added:

“Temi’s session was incredible. It was such a fun and engaging way of exploring and celebrating the cultures we have in our College and it was enjoyed by everyone who attended. We want to say a big thank you to Temi for taking the time to run the workshop, and inspiring us to tune into our artistic sides. We can’t wait to display the art that has been created to the rest of the College and inspire more conversation about such an important subject.”