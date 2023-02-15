CREATIVE ARTS STUDENTS’ TALENT SHINES THROUGH WINDOWS IN THE BOROUGH

Creative arts students at North Warwickshire and South Leicestershire College’s (NWSLC) Hinckley Campus were delighted to see their artworks unveiled in Hinckley town centre as part of a scheme to transform the appearance of vacant retail units.

NWSLC has been working with Hinckley & Bosworth Borough Council on a project called ‘Windows in the Borough’ which provides high profile opportunities for students to showcase their talents. Students were invited to submit artworks for consideration by the judges and following a rigorous process, five were successfully selected to exhibit their work.

The first project was required to replace a mural at the former McDonald’s site which needed a refresh after more than a decade. In addition, an artwork was required to enhance the site of a former Subway outlet in the town.

Re-produced in a large format, the students artworks were unveiled at a special ceremony in Hinckley on 7 February 2023. Successful students Abigail Hopewell, Cameron Houghton, Josh Harris, Henry Sharman-Lowe, and Kayleigh Knight were all delighted to see their work in situ.

Carrie-Anne Abdulai, assistant principal for higher education and adults at NWSLC said, “This a fantastic opportunity for students to gain some exposure for their talented creative work and to get involved with a commercial project that gives them an insight into how organisations operate. We are grateful to Hinckley & Bosworth Borough Council for the opportunity and hope that the material serves to brighten up the town centre.”

