Creative careers start at Gower College Swansea

Students on a range of art and design courses at Gower College Swansea had a fantastic opportunity to meet with employers and artists during the third annual Design 48 showcase, which was held at the Gorseinon and Llwyn y Bryn campuses.

The idea behind Design 48 was developed by the College in partnership with Rachael Wheatley of Waters Creative.

A series of talks and practical taster sessions, Design 48 is designed to inspire learners, boost employability skills and raise awareness of the educational and career pathways available within the creative industries.

“Design 48 has become a real highlight in the calendar for our students and staff,” says Learning Area Manager for Visual Arts, Elinor Franklin. “It gives our learners an incredible opportunity to meet with exciting artists and key employers and proves once again that there are lots of exciting potential career pathways to follow within Wales.”

“Gower College Swansea is a proud member of the Creative Industries Employer Board and so we were delighted to host this fantastic event for a third consecutive year, giving our students the opportunity to explore their potential and start laying the foundation for their future creative careers,” adds Learning Area Manager for Creative Arts, Liz Edwards.

Huge thanks to our Design 48 contributors:

James Owen (from Stori Cymru, a team of story tellers based in Wales)

Ian Simmons (from University of Wales Trinity Saint David, an illustrator, musician, lecturer and entrepreneurship educator)

Rachael Wheatley and Mike Leach (from Waters Creative, an agency that helps brands engage successfully with their audiences)

Sarah Mallabar (from Mallabar Films, Sarah has written, produced, and directed award winning short films and music videos)

Tamsie Thomas (from Zodiac VFX, a Wales based visual effects studio)

David Neuman (from the Faculty of Media and Creative Arts at Humber College, Toronto)

James Weaver (a musician who delivered a mixing masterclass for students)

Hollie Singer (a musician who performs in the Welsh language, Holly has played Glastonbury twice and will return there again in 2025)

Caroline Lane (from Ffilm Cymru, Caroline gave a talk on careers in the film industry for the College’s ESOL students)

Derek Ashman (a photographer who delivered a demo of the Bromoil process)

Ffian Jones (a costume designer who has experience in both film and television)

Lee Thomas (a printmaker who delivered a masterclass to Level 3 learners)

Zoe Rushton (from One Stop Shop, Zoe delivered a talk on apprenticeships and work placements in the film industry)

Dawn Shackley (a jewellery designer who delivered a masterclass to L3 art students)