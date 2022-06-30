Crowdfunding to help Plymouth graduates turn their creative ideas into reality

Ten projects go live on Crowdfunder, with opportunities to help graduates win their share £15,000 of match funding

Ten Crowdfunder projects have gone live as part of the collaboration between Arts University Plymouth and regional organisation Crowdfunder, in a bid to successfully win a share of £15,000 funding. Through the fund, students, graduates and organisations across Plymouth could get up to £3,500 towards their crowdfunding campaign. Projects from students and graduates of Arts University Plymouth include ideas from upcycling clothing to reduce landfill waste to vintage prop photography.

Entrants who successfully fundraise for their projects on Crowdfunder will have the opportunity to receive match funding up to a total of £3,500. For projects to receive the match funding, they must hit a series of fundraising milestones on Crowdfunderx. £10,000 is ring-fenced to ensure all shortlisted projects receive £500 match funding, subject to hitting milestone one. The remaining £5,000 match funding is available on a first-come, first-served basis to the shortlisted projects, subject to hitting milestones two and three.

Georgia Thompson, a 2022 BA (Hons) Fashion Communication graduate from Arts University Plymouth, has launched a Crowdfunder project to reduce clothing landfill. Georgia aims to visit a landfill in Malagrotta, Italy, to collect clothing waste and discarded garments to bring back to the UK to be reused and recycled. Italy currently tops the charts as Europe’s biggest producer of textile waste, and so Georgia aims to build relationships with the relevant parties dealing with landfill there and develop partnerships to continue distributing waste to the UK in order to decrease the environmental damage caused by this waste. Georgia also intends to organise sales events throughout Devon and Cornwall in order to spread awareness of the problems with fast fashion and textile waste. You can contribute to Georgia’s project on her Crowdfunder page.

Elizabeth Lindsay’s project, Little Wonder

Elizabeth Lindsay, who joined Arts University Plymouth to study an Extended Diploma in Film, Animation and Media Production in 2017 and graduated from BA (Hons) Digital Media Production this year, is using her Crowdfunder project to cover the costs of production for her LGBTQIA+ short film, ‘Little Wonder’. In the film, four friends go on an adventure to escape the stresses of modern life when they explore an old smuggler’s tunnel that holds more mystery than they expected. Written, directed and produced by Elizabeth, the film will have a majority queer cast and crew. Contribute to Elizabeth’s £2,000 target on her Crowdfunder page.

Elizabeth Lindsay

Jack Radford, a BA (Hons) Film & Screen Arts graduate from Arts University Plymouth this summer, has taken to Crowdfunder in order to support the creation of a new film studio. Jack took a year out before starting his degree course to tour with his band, influencing his passion for music and audio. This has continued throughout his degree and now as a graduate, he aims to create a production company specialising in every element of audio in film production, stretching over a mixture of different styles and genres. You can contribute to Jack’s project on his Crowdfunder page.

BA (Hons) Commercial Photography 2022 graduate Mila Aduevskaia is using Crowdfunder to finance an ongoing photography project, inspired by classic art movements within the still life genre of photography and visual arts. Fusing analogue styles with digital techniques, your donations will support Mila’s virtual gallery, digital books and postcards as well as physical prints. If you would like to contribute to Mila’s project, check out her Crowdfunder page.

Mila Aduevskaia’s still life photography

Matt Marshall, first year student on Arts University Plymouth’s BA (Hons) Commercial Photography degree, is using his Crowdfunder project to source funding in hiring a supercar for a photo shoot. Matt argues that Plymouth has untapped potential to encourage luxury brands and companies to have outlets and more presence in the city. Matt believes with the help of a super car and Plymouth as its backdrop that it can inspire more brands to make Plymouth their new home. You can contribute to Matt’s £1,000 target on his Crowdfunder page.

Ian Hutchinson, Head of Development at Arts University Plymouth, said: “We’ve teamed up with Crowdfunder to help creative people and organisations across the city to successfully fundraise in order to turn their ideas for creative projects and businesses into a reality. For creative graduates particularly, this is an opportunity too good to miss. Crowdfunder are on hand to offer support every step of the way, helping successful applicants to think ambitiously and raise enough money to achieve their goals. Raising the funds to bring your creative vision to life can be one of the hardest parts of starting a new project, but luckily Crowdfunder have a proven track record of helping graduates and creative organisations across the UK to do just that.”

Dawn Bébe, Co-founder and Director of Crowdfunder, said: “We’re delighted to be collaborating with Arts University Plymouth on this exciting opportunity, which could help fund creative digital ideas – and perhaps even create exciting new businesses. Plymouth has won international awards for its crowdfunding innovation and we’re excited to see how many more creative and digital ideas we can turn into reality. Arts University Plymouth students will be supported every step of the way with coaching and help to crowdfund successfully – all creative and digital ideas are welcome!”

This activity is part of the iMayflower project and has been supported by The Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, who fund the Cultural Development Fund, which is administered by Arts Council England.

iMayflower is delivered in partnership with Creative England, Crowdfunder, Destination Plymouth, Plymouth City Council, Arts University Plymouth, Real Ideas Organisation and the University of Plymouth.

