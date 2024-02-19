Cultures celebrated at HSDC’S Annual International Day

A variety of international foods, traditional clothing, salsa dancing and so much more filled HSDC’s Havant Campus with joy during recent ‘International Day’ celebrations.

A large number of students, including HSDC’s international cohort, came together to proudly showcase their cultures and home countries.

A team of students and staff, including Angela Cruz, International and Overseas Student Coordinator, worked tirelessly to make the popular event a success once again.

The annual event, which was held during a lunchtime break, welcomed students from countries such as Switzerland, Mexico, Germany and Brazil and provided an opportunity for those in attendance to try the delicious food carefully prepared for the event which included traditional snacks, chocolates, dumplings, and family recipes.

International students also answered any questions that local students had, enabling them to provide intriguing and interesting information whilst proudly representing their countries.

Angela Cruz, International and Overseas Student Coordinator added:

“It was a great event to promote diversity and inclusion at HSDC whilst also providing students and staff with the opportunity to eat delicious food that was carefully prepared by our international students, especially the Germans, Italians, Puerto Ricans and Mexicans who prepared traditional dishes by themselves.

Alongside trying a range of foods, salsa lessons were also on offer, encouraging students to try something new. Angelica added:

“Salsa lessons were new to International Day this year – salsa lessons bring lots of joy and it was great to see our local students doing some salsa steps. Music and dance always bring happiness to everyone, and we will do it again next year for sure.

