Cyber experts head to University Of Gloucestershire symposium

Jonathan Ellwood, Chief Knowledge Officer at the IASME Consortium, is among the panellists at the upcoming 2022 C11 Cyber Tech Symposium hosted by University of Gloucestershire.

Following a successful career of over 20 years as an engineer in the aerospace industry, Jonathan moved into a career working in cyber security with the IASME Consortium and now focuses on cyber knowledge management.

IASME work alongside a network of more than 280 certification bodies across the UK and crown dependencies to help certify organisations of all sizes in both cyber security and counter fraud.

At the 2022 C11 Cyber Tech Symposium, Jonathan will appear on a panel entitled ‘Providing the Cyber Education of Tomorrow, Today.’

Jonathan, a Visiting Fellow at the University, said diversity within the cyber industry is key to meeting current and future challenges.

“It has become critically clear that in order to maintain the high levels of cyber security skills our industry requires we must expand the selection process for our new talent and seek to include people from a wide range of backgrounds, cultures; all kinds of diversity including neurodiversity,” he said.

“We do this by removing barriers to inclusion. This diversity breeds a richness of thinking and capability the cyber industry of today and tomorrow needs to meet demand and complexity.”

The Symposium, which will be held at the University’s C11 Cyber Security and Digital Innovation Centre, will provide visitors with access to key insights and expertise about the protection of the UK’s critical national infrastructure from cyber-attacks, as well as the action required to bring more people from all backgrounds into this growing industry.

Keynote speakers will include leading specialists from the National Cyber Security Centre, IBM’s Executive Security Advisor Dr Saritha Arunkumar, and the Director of the Institute of Coding at Bath University, Professor Rachid Hourizi, along with experts from the NHS and Raytheon UK.

The C11 Cyber Tech Symposium 2022 will be held at the C11 Cyber and Digital Innovation Centre at Berkeley Green on 7 July between 8.30am and 4.30pm. Registration is free but places are limited and must be booked in advance.

Bringing together experts from all areas of the cyber industry, the Symposium will help to further showcase Gloucestershire’s growing reputation as the cyber capital of the UK.

Earlier this month, it was announced by GFirst LEP – based at the Growth Hub at the University’s Oxstalls Campus – and the Department of International Trade (DIT) that Gloucestershire had been chosen by the DIT to be showcased as a world-leading cyber cluster through the High Potential Opportunities (HPO) programme.

It was also announced that the University’s Master’s degree in Cyber Security had received provisional certification from the National Cyber Security Centre

Published in