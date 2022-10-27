D2L announces strong momentum in EMEA

D2L, a global learning technology company transforming the way the world learns, has announced further growth in the EMEA region, with more educators deploying the D2L Brightspace learning platform to engage students, design compelling learning activities, save time with smart workflows and personalise learning. Created for the mobile learner, Brightspace offers rich multimedia to increase learner engagement and its analytics deliver valuable insights into the performance of departments, courses and individuals.

“As the sector continues to recover from the disruption caused by the pandemic, we are continuing to see great success in EMEA, with more schools, colleges and universities choosing our platform to modernise the learning experience,” said Stewart Watts, VP EMEA, D2L. “Customer feedback tells us that this momentum is driven largely by student and teacher enjoyment of Brightspace and its rich feature-set. The way that we learn is constantly changing, and Brightspace offers unparalleled flexibility, mobility, analytics and personalisation, which is exactly what today’s educators and learners are demanding.”

New Brightspace customers include:

The University of Cape Town (UCT), South Africa’s oldest university, selected D2L Brightspace to enhance its digital learning infrastructure. The platform was chosen to meet the needs of UCT’s teaching and learning community – 29,000 students and 5,000 academic and administrative staff – for the next decade. These requirements include increased provision of digital learning across the continuum of in-person teaching to blended learning, higher demand for fully online courses, long term sustainability and the need for a single solution to replace multiple platforms. Brightspace provides strong support for the priorities that UCT stakeholders identified, including a wide range of teaching modes, strong communication and assessment features, a robust mobile app, enhanced learning analytics and comprehensive accessibility support for students with disabilities.

Windesheim University of Applied Sciences is implementing Brightspace as its learning innovation platform to offer students a flexible and challenging learning route, as part of a transition to more personal, student-led learning programmes. One of the top three universities of applied sciences in the Netherlands, Windesheim sought a modern platform that was efficient, effective and user-friendly for students and lecturers. They selected Brightspace in part due to its features, including formative tests, videos, podcasts and so forth, that can help students remain engaged and provide flexibility in learning. In September 2021, the University started the transition, rolling the LMS out to 3,000 learners. This year, it continues implementation for over 13,000 students, with plans to roll out for the remaining students before the end of 2022.

Academy Transformation Trust, an English multi-academy trust, selected Brightspace to improve support for staff and ensure every learner leaves their academies with everything they need to reach their full potential. It’s responsible for the education of more than 13,500 learners and the careers of more than 2,000 educators. Prior to choosing Brightspace, Academy Transformation Trust identified specific challenges and requirements across its key stakeholder groups. Among these were direct communication with teachers, peer-to-peer learning, personalisation to increase attainment and the ability to assess progress and manage student development. Brightspace was selected as it empowers teachers to design professional, flexible and accessible courses that deliver the engaging learning opportunities its students seek.

Breda University of Applied Sciences (BUas) is a mid-sized higher education institution located in the Netherlands. Brightspace replaced BUas’ legacy solution, which was an LMS supplemented with the use of Microsoft Teams during the pandemic. During the selection process, key selection criteria included the ability to integrate fully with other software and applications within the university’s digital learning environment. Once the rollout is complete, Brightspace will serve more than 7,000 students, as well as approximately 500 lecturers and 250 external parties. During the months of September-October, BUas expects a peak of around 10,000 users.

