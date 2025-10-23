Datties Soul Food founder joins BSDC for Black History Month celebration

Burton and South Derbyshire College (BSDC)’s Mulberry Restaurant and Bistro was delighted to welcome Monica Holton, founder of Datties Soul Food and UK Caribbean Food Award Winner 2024/25, for a vibrant and inspiring culinary workshop with Catering students. The event was held as part of the College’s Black History Month celebrations and provided learners with a unique opportunity to explore Caribbean cuisine through hands-on experience and cultural storytelling.

During the workshop, Monica worked closely with students to prepare and serve a selection of traditional Jamaican dishes. The menu featured brown stew chicken with rice and peas and fried dumplings, as well as ackee and callaloo served with fried dumplings and plantain. These dishes introduced students to the bold, rich flavours and cooking techniques that are central to Jamaican cuisine, many of which were new to them. Monica also shared insights into the origins of the dishes, their cultural significance, and how Caribbean food has evolved over time.

The session was more than just a cooking class—it was a cultural experience that allowed students to connect with the heritage and history behind the food. Through this engaging and practical session, students not only developed valuable culinary skills but also gained a deeper appreciation for Caribbean culture and its influence on global cuisine. Events like this reflect BSDC’s ongoing commitment to inclusion, diversity, and real-world learning opportunities that enrich the student experience and prepare them for careers in the hospitality industry.

October marks Black History Month in the UK—a time to honour, celebrate, and reflect on the achievements, contributions, and history of Black communities in Britain and around the world. This year’s national theme, “Standing Firm in Power and Pride,” highlights the strength, resilience, and cultural impact of Black people throughout history. BSDC’s celebration through food, storytelling, and community engagement offered students a powerful and memorable way to engage with this theme.

Lizzy Wootton, who helped organise the event, said: “We’re so excited to have Monica join us during Black History Month. Food is such a powerful way to connect with culture and history, and this session gave our students a meaningful, hands-on experience of Jamaican culinary traditions.”

Monica Holton added: “A huge congratulations to our Level 3 students. In less than three hours, they produced two traditional Jamaican dishes cooked to perfection. As a former BSDC student, I’m incredibly proud to return and support the next generation of chefs.”

Located in Burton Town Centre, the Mulberry Bistro and Restaurant has become a much-loved local venue, offering a modern dining experience. The fine dining restaurant presents a carefully crafted menu of dishes and wines at accessible prices, all prepared and served by students under the guidance of expert tutors. The adjoining bistro complements this with light lunches, homemade cakes and freshly brewed barista coffee in a bright, welcoming space.