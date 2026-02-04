Deeside students hit £40k mark with major veterans fundraising drive

UNIFORMED Public Service (UPS) learners at Coleg Cambria Deeside have once again demonstrated their commitment to community service, raising thousands of pounds for Armed Forces veterans following more than 30 hours of volunteering across Flintshire.

Level 2 and Level 3 UPS students recently dedicated their time to supporting the Royal British Legion, volunteering throughout Queensferry, Connah’s Quay, and surrounding areas.

As a result of their dedication and hard work, the learners raised a total of £2,911, with funds going directly towards the Royal British Legion Remembrance Campaign.

Confirmation of the final total was received from Flintshire Poppy Appeal Coordinator Colin Sargeant, recognising the impact made by the students within the local community.

Jason Ferguson, UPS Tutor at Deeside, praised their commitment, and said: “As a result of all the hard work and efforts of our Level 2 and Level 3 students we managed to raise a lot of money, which has gone towards the Royal British Legion Remembrance Campaign and to support our veterans.”

The latest fundraising success builds on an already impressive track record. Last year, UPS learners at Deeside raised thousands of pounds for a range of community charities as part of their Welsh Baccalaureate Global Community Project.

Causes supported included the Domestic Abuse Safety Unit (DASU) in Shotton and the Teenage Cancer Trust, with activities ranging from sponsored walks and canoeing challenges to staff versus student netball matches.

Their continued support of the Royal British Legion has been particularly significant, with UPS learners contributing up to £4,000 in a single year previously and taking their total fundraising contribution for the Armed Forces charity to more than £40,000 over the past decade.

Jason added: “Every year the students and staff go over and above to raise as much as they can for charity, and this year was no different. I can’t thank them enough.”

Fellow UPS lecturer Lucy Roberts said the achievements reflect the values at the heart of the college. “Through creativity, teamwork and determination, our students have shown true community spirit and compassion. This latest success is something everyone at Coleg Cambria can be immensely proud of.”

Mark-Ryan Hughes from Calon, the college’s Department of Fundraising and Volunteering, added: “This is a fantastic example of the impact our learners can make through charity and volunteering, and a real credit to everyone involved.”

