Degreed reinforces position as the best connected learning platform with new strategic partnerships

Degreed, the learning platform relied on by hundreds of global companies to build skills for today and tomorrow, continues to improve the pathways to learning access with its latest strategic partnership announcement. These alliances highlight how Degreed’s open platform enables L&D teams to not just aggregate content but connect skills to business objectives.

Building a learner-centric culture

By focusing on the broader employee experience when a learner engages with learning opportunities, Degreed is fostering a corporate learning culture that is people-first and driven by an individual’s needs and aspirations. Degreed also achieves this through a best-in-class ecosystem of partners that take learning to the next level.

The Degreed learning platform is open to content from anywhere, connecting opportunities from anywhere, linking content with academies, experiences, and people. Through this, the organization and employees have guidance and resources at every stage of their journey, from onboarding to learning, development and upskilling, to career movements.

Skills-driven understanding

Degreed was the first learning platform that included third-party skills data in its system, enabling L&D leaders to expand learning beyond solely providing content. It now pushes this further with the integration of Workday. As a Select Partner in Workday’s Software Alliance Program, Degreed and Workday are building a bi-directional information exchange for skills data that provides a deeper understanding of workforce skill supply and demand.

Enhanced learning

Partnerships with Eightfold and Phenom provide further ways to tie skills and the talent experience to learning — driving Degreed’s mission of getting all skills recognized, irrespective of how they are acquired. Credly brings digital credentials to the Degreed learning platform and Filtered supports learning curation. These partnerships support the investment Degreed has made in recent years to enhance the Degreed user and admin experience as well as expanding the content in the Degreed Public library that offers easy browsing, searching and tracking.

Degreed is the only leading learning platform that has this depth and breadth of instant integration. It enables organizations to quickly ramp up their implementation, create a personalized learning experience, and inform their learning and workforce strategies with skill data.

The right connections

David Taylor, Degreed Vice President of Partnerships, said,

“Our customers continue to push learning boundaries to transform their people and business strategies. Partnerships like Workday easily expand learning ecosystems, and give customers the ability to align their learning and skills to their business priorities. Degreed remains focused on our commitment to our customers through innovation and partnerships, pushing the sector to become more connected, intelligent, and built around learners’ needs.”

