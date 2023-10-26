Delivering the future of assessment: Practical insights from the NCFE Assessment Innovation Fund

As part of the Week of VocTech 2023, the Assessment Innovation Fund team from NCFE will be running a webinar with practical insights on delivering the future of assessment.

Developing new approaches to assessment can be challenging, however innovation in assessment is essential if we are to leverage the advantages of new technologies to help get adults learning and deliver the skills employers need.

Join NCFE’s Assessment Innovation Fund team to explore how new technologies and approaches are being adopted across the assessment system, driving forward the transformation of assessment and supporting post-16 learners to thrive and achieve their potential.

This session will explore three diverse Assessment Innovation Fund projects, each with an innovative approach to using technology to solve a problem for learners in an area of assessment. Projects will include:

The Calderdale College project to immerse learners in a VR and simulation centre assessment experience

The University of Newcastle Australia project that replaced traditional grades with digital badges

Runway Training who are helping learners to prepare for onscreen Maths and English exams

The session will also share details of NCFE’s Assessment Innovation Fund 2024, supported by Ufi VocTech Trust.

This session will benefit anyone who is, or wants to, develop new approaches to assessment and wants to hear from people who have been there and done it. The session will also benefit educators wanting to keep up to date on the assessment methods of tomorrow.

You can register for your place here.

Find out more about the NCFE Assessment Innovation Fund.

About the Week of VocTech 2023

The Week of VocTech is a free programme of events and activities focused on accelerating the development and adoption of digital technology for vocational training, and inspiring action to transform the UK skills sector.

Presented by Ufi VocTech Trust in collaboration with ALT, AELP, Learning and Work Institute, the RSA, Resolution Foundation and others, the Week of VocTech returns for another packed programme of events focused on the role of digital technology in vocational education.

Explore the full programme of events and register your place here.

Published in