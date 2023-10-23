Shopping Cart

From education to employment

Week of VocTech 2023: Inspiring action to get adults learning

Ufi VocTech Trust October 23, 2023
0 Comments
Week of VocTech 2023

The Week of VocTech is a free programme of events and activities focused on accelerating the development and adoption of digital technology for vocational training, and inspiring action to transform the UK skills sector.

Presented by Ufi VocTech Trust in collaboration with ALTAELPLearning and Work Institute, the RSAResolution Foundation and others, the Week of VocTech returns for another packed programme of events focused on the role of digital technology in vocational education.

This highly interactive week will unite trainers, learning providers, developers, investors, funders, founders and policy makers over five days of networking, discussion and celebration of ‘what works’ in financing, developing and deploying vocational technology.

The Week of VocTech provides a unique opportunity to join the discussion about how digital solutions are transforming the lives of adult learners across the UK, to share experiences and ideas, and to collaborate with the people and organisations building the future of adult skills.

Ufi VocTech Trust

