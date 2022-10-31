Derby hosts first Global Learning Festival event

The event, at Derby Theatre, is part of the Global Learning Festival, which has participating organisations and cities from across the world.

The University of Derby, in partnership with Derby Theatre, Derby City Council, Derby County Community Trust, Derby CAN, S.H.E.D and Empower Youth, will host an innovative interactive event on Tuesday 8 November.

Lived Experience and Lifelong Learning: An Alternative Vision of a Learning City will feature live performance, film and panel discussions involving local authorities, cultural organisations, educators, community and local artists, researchers and young people. Participants will be able to attend in person at Derby Theatre or access it through livestream wherever they are.

This is the first Global Festival of Learning that the city and University have taken part in and it follows Derby’s recent inclusion in UNESCO’s Global Network of Learning Cities, in recognition of its outstanding efforts to make lifelong learning a reality in the city.

Among the topics being explored will be the role of arts and culture in the work of a Civic University; a look at Derby CAN (Creative Arts Network), S.H.E.D (Social Higher Education Depot) and Youth Future Leaders, projects that have changed the lives of young people, communities and artists in the city.

The event will also feature the work of the Opportunity Area Inclusion Programme, which aims to increase the capacity and capability of mainstream schools to provide effective inclusion interventions and support vulnerable students.

Earlier this year the University launched its Civic University Agreement, in partnership with 15 other organisations from the city and county. The Agreement focuses on five goals, designed to make a positive impact on the people, communities, organisations and businesses in Derby and Derbyshire.

These are:

Secure our future

Drive ambition and positive change

Make a positive environmental impact

Support health and wellbeing

Invest in culture as a driver for change

Dr Rhiannon Jones, Associate Professor (Civic) at the University of Derby, commented:

“It’s exciting to be holding our first Global Learning Festival in the city. We will be sharing some of the great cultural projects the University has been involved in through the Opportunity Area. And we will be addressing some serious questions, asking how far the approach of these projects can make a real difference to young people in the city and address the challenges they face.”

