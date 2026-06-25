Determination, resilience and success celebrated at Student Awards

Students who have overcome adversity, exceeded expectations and demonstrated exceptional commitment to their studies have been honoured at Northampton College’s annual Daventry Campus Student Awards.

The ceremony celebrated achievement across all curriculum areas, recognising learners who have made outstanding academic progress, developed their confidence and skills, and taken significant steps towards their future careers.

The evening culminated in the presentation of the prestigious sponsored awards, supported by Whittlebury Park, which recognise students whose accomplishments have set them apart through determination, academic progression and personal growth.

Among the winners was Logan Cox, who received the Best Progress in Maths Award after demonstrating exceptional perseverance and consistency throughout the academic year. His commitment to improving his mathematical understanding, combined with excellent attendance and punctuality, has placed him on course to achieve his goals.

The Best Progress in English Award was presented to Lyubov Nesheva, whose determination to secure a grade 4 in English has driven her to make significant progress. Her positive attitude, enthusiasm and commitment to independent study have made her a standout student.

The Most Determined Student Award went to Nicole Wotherspoon, who has shown remarkable resilience while overcoming personal challenges. Throughout her Level 2 International Supply Chain Logistics studies, Nicole has maintained high standards, supported her peers and approached every challenge with positivity and professionalism.

Rudi Ibbotson was named recipient of the Rising Star Award. A carpentry student, Rudi was recognised for his outstanding progression, maturity and commitment to producing high-quality work. His supportive nature and willingness to help others have made him a valued member of the college community.

The evening’s highest honour, the Principal’s Award, was awarded to Ben Braggins. Ben is one of the highest-performing Vehicle Maintenance students the Daventry Campus has seen, achieving exceptional assessment results while maintaining outstanding attendance. His strong work ethic has already earned praise from employers during industry placements, and he is now preparing to take the next step towards either further study or an apprenticeship in the sector.

Jason Lancaster, Principal of Northampton College, said:

“These awards celebrate academic achievement but they also recognise resilience, determination, personal growth and the courage our students have shown in overcoming challenges and pursuing their ambitions.

“At Daventry Campus we are privileged to work with learners from a wide range of backgrounds and experiences. Seeing the progress they have made, both academically and personally, is incredibly inspiring. Every student recognised at this year’s awards should be immensely proud of what they have achieved, and we look forward to seeing them continue to succeed in the next stage of their journey.”

The sponsored award winners were among dozens of students recognised during the ceremony, which showcased the talent, commitment and potential across the Northampton College community.

From students balancing family responsibilities and employment alongside their studies, to those overcoming health challenges, adapting to life in a new country or building confidence through education, the awards highlighted the transformational impact of learning and the bright futures ahead for Northampton College students.