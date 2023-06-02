Disadvantaged pupils ‘failed’ by government’s Covid recovery efforts

During the third national lockdown in England, young people in the most deprived areas were less likely to report that their school had provided real-time online learning (81%) compared with those in least deprived areas (93%); a gap emerged in this period, with no differences found across deprivation groups during the first national lockdown.

A higher proportion of young people living in the most deprived areas reported that they had fallen behind their classmates because of disruption caused by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic (42%), compared with those in the least deprived areas (26%).

Young people in the most deprived areas were less likely to report feeling unmotivated and struggling to engage with studies or work during the first and third lockdowns (61% and 54%, respectively) compared with those in the least deprived areas (70% and 61%, respectively).

More than a quarter (27%) of young people agreed that their school, employer, or training provider was providing additional support to help them catch up on lost learning during the pandemic, with those living in the most deprived areas being more likely to report this (31%) compared with those living in the least deprived areas (23%).

Around 7 in 10 (71%) young people said they were very or fairly likely to apply to go to university to do a degree; rates were lower for those living in the most deprived areas of England (65%) compared with those living in the least deprived areas (77%).

A higher proportion of students in the most deprived areas of England reported that they would most likely be looking for work or unemployed (10%), doing an apprenticeship or similar training (19%) or in a full-time job (17%) in two years’ time, compared with those in the least deprived areas (6%, 15% and 9%, respectively).

Sector Response

Sarah Hannafin, head of policy at school leaders’ union NAHT, said:

“Children from disadvantaged backgrounds have disproportionately suffered from funding cuts over the last decade, not just to schools, but to wider services that should be there to help them.

“This research suggests that despite schools and their staff going and above and beyond to help, Covid hit these pupils particularly hard – not because they were less motivated than their more affluent peers, but due to additional barriers faced by families in these communities.

“Yet, shockingly, the government refused to fund the ambitious recovery plan proposed by its own education recovery tsar, failing the children and young people who need help the most.

“The government must do far more if it is serious about tackling inequalities, investing much more in both schools and community services like social care and mental health which are so important in supporting pupils and helping them to progress in their learning and education.”

