DofE Boom – 400+ awards and counting for college in landmark year 

COLEG CAMBRIA is marking a record-breaking surge in Duke of Edinburgh’s Award completions as the internationally recognised programme celebrates its 70th anniversary.

The milestone year also heralds a major achievement for the college, reinforcing its position as the number one FE institution in Wales for DofE participants, with hundreds of students gaining vital life skills, confidence and resilience through the award.

More than 400 learners across Cambria’s Wrexham, Deeside, Northop and Llysfasi sites have completed Bronze, Silver or Gold Awards in the last three years, with the college targeting an impressive 300 completions in 2026 alone, reflecting not just sign-ups, but young people seeing each stage through to success.

The inclusive offer is open to learners of all backgrounds, subjects and levels, with tailored guidance helping everyone take part.

This recently included Independent Living Skills students at Northop, who are completing their first Silver Awards – building confidence to explore wider opportunities such as future WorldSkills competitions.

Cambria’s DofE Officer Clive Rowland said: “Our ambition is simple, to make DofE accessible to everyone. We’re here to support and guide learners, whatever their background or course.

“Seeing students grow in confidence, resilience and leadership is incredibly rewarding. The programme encourages them to step away from screens, reconnect with nature, volunteer in their communities, and improve their physical and mental wellbeing.

“We’re not resting on our laurels – we want as many learners as possible to benefit from this life-changing opportunity.”

DofE Wales Director Steph Price added: “We’re delighted to see so many young people from Coleg Cambria achieving a DofE Award, which is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the learners and the DofE Leaders who support them.

“It’s great to see DofE provision continuing to develop at the college, especially the focus on ensuring DofE opportunities are inclusive and accessible for all learners.”

Delivered in partnership with Active Cambria – the college’s physical wellbeing programme which is one of the colleges health and wellbeing arms – the programme is embedded across curriculum and enrichment activities.

Active Cambria champions a welcoming, supportive environment for learners and staff, supporting their “mind, body and soul” and provides volunteering opportunities that strengthen UCAS applications, boost employability and contribute directly to DofE Awards.

Donna Welsh, Coordinator of Active Cambria, said: “We’re passionate about fostering leadership and personal growth. Through Active Cambria we create inclusive spaces where young people feel supported to try new things, stay active and look after their wellbeing.

“DofE plays a huge role in helping learners build confidence, resilience and skills that last a lifetime.”

Participation at Cambria continues to exceed national averages, with expeditions and outdoor activities also celebrating Welsh language, culture and heritage across north east Wales and surrounding areas.

The college’s long-term vision is to become a centre of excellence for DofE delivery.

Clive also paid tribute to staff and volunteers: “None of this would be possible without our lecturers and staff who give their time to support training walks and expeditions. We’re hugely grateful for their commitment.”

Caroline Street, Coleg Cambria’s Deputy Chief Executive – People Experiences and Culture, added: “We’re incredibly proud of our learners and staff for achieving such record-breaking DofE completions during this milestone anniversary year.

“What makes this especially meaningful is our commitment to inclusion, ensuring every learner, whatever their background, has the opportunity to build confidence, resilience and vital life skills.”

Coleg Cambria is now inviting local employers and organisations to support the college’s DofE offering through funding or sponsorship, helping provide equipment and funded places for learners from challenging backgrounds – ensuring even more young people can build confidence, resilience and brighter futures through DofE.

Visit www.cambria.ac.uk for the latest news and information from Coleg Cambria.

For more on the DofE, visit the websites Duke of Edinburgh Award – Student Hub and www.dofe.org or email [email protected].