Double Pearson National Teaching Awards Win for NSCG

Newcastle and Stafford Colleges Group (NSCG) has been recognised twice at this year’s prestigious Pearson National Teaching Awards, which celebrate and showcase the inspiring work taking place across the UK’s education sector.

Stafford College’s Catering and Hospitality Team were awarded Highly Commended within the FE Team of the Year category. Staff work with 84 students studying a range of Catering and Hospitality study programmes ranging from levels one to three, balancing the learning and development of students alongside the public facing activities of the Riverbank Restaurant- a gold-standard AA Rosette Centre of Excellence.

The team were recognised for the opportunities that are consistently given to the students to shine both locally and nationally, with recent highlights including success at the British Culinary Federation Student Cook and Serve competition and participation in the WorldSkills UK Restaurant Service category. The Riverbank Restaurant also hosts regular guest chef evenings, supported by top local restaurants such as The Tawny, Little Seeds and Aston Marina, giving learners access to a professional working environment and industry leading contacts.

Beyond their day-to-day commitments and in memory of much-loved student, Harvey Linney, who passed away last year due to an undiagnosed heart condition, the team also led fundraising efforts for Cardiac Risk in the Young (CRY). Their efforts encouraged hundreds of students to undergo electrocardiograms (ECGs) through a college-wide cardiac screening event and raised over £1,000 for charity, making a lasting impact on the wider college community.

In the FE Lecturer of the Year category, Dr Elliott Lancaster MBE who works within the Apprenticeship team was recognised with the Highly Commended award.

Elliott was recognised for his forward-thinking approach to education. His use of innovative teaching methods has encouraged students to push beyond their limits and his focus on peer mentoring sessions has enabled learners to build positive relationships with their peers. His use of hybrid teaching techniques in English and maths has had a particular impact, helping to break down barriers for underrepresented groups and empowering them to see higher education as a realistic goal.

Elliott has also worked closely with local businesses to design bespoke assessment plans that reflect both the company’s operations and the individual needs of apprentices. By taking into account business processes, workplace culture and diverse learning styles, he has provided an effective learning experience for each individual learner.

Speaking on his award, Elliott said:

“I am deeply honoured by this recognition, but the true reward lies in witnessing my students grow and succeed. This award belongs to them, their curiosity, courage and commitment inspire everything I do. Teaching is a shared journey, and I’m grateful to walk it with such extraordinary learners every day.”