Dr Rangan Chatterjee joins University of Chester as visiting professor

Dr Chatterjee will be joining the University of Chester as a visiting Professor in the Faculty of Health, Medicine and Society. Students at the University will benefit from the unique opportunity to attend in person lectures from Dr Chatterjee.

The appointment comes as an impactful addition to the University’s expert visiting Professor team which includes Dame Jenny Harries, Chief Executive of UK Health Security Agency.. Dr Chatterjee is regarded as one of the most influential doctors in the UK and seeks to change how medicine will be practiced for years to come.

Dr Chatterjee is the author of five Sunday Times Bestselling books, and has been featured in international publications such as The New York Times, Forbes, The Guardian and Vogue, as well as delivered a TED talk on How to Make Disease Disappear which has nearly six million views.

He is the co-creator of the RCGP accredited ‘Prescribing Lifestyle Course’ which teaches thousands of clinicians how to implement ‘lifestyle medicine’ with their patients. His podcast, ‘Feel Better, Live More’ is the most-listened to health podcast in the UK and Europe with over 200 million listens to date and eight million weekly listeners.

Dr Rangan Chatterjee, Professor of Health Education and Communication at the University of Chester, said:

“It is a huge honour to join the University of Chester as Visiting Professor in the Faculty of Health, Medicine and Society. Whilst modern medicine has been life saving for so many and we have made many incredible advances, I passionately believe that medical education urgently needs to evolve if we are to best serve the needs of our patients and wider society. I am looking forward to working closely with the Faculty to ensure that medical students are up to date with the latest science in ‘lifestyle medicine’ and the practical knowledge and confidence to deliver it to their patients.”

Professor Angela Simpson, Executive Dean for Faculty of Health, Medicine and Society at the University of Chester, said:

“We are thrilled to be welcoming Dr Chatterjee to the Faculty. With some many years of experience and having undertaken such extensive work in the fields of health and wellbeing, his expertise will be invaluable to the University and all those who study and work within it. We very much look forward to working with him.”

Professor Eunice Simmons, Vice-Chancellor at the University of Chester, said:

“It is an honour and privilege to have Dr Chatterjee join the University, and we warmly welcome him to the Chester community. We are excited to hear his unique insights and students are looking forward to learning from his experience within the field and wider sector.”

