East Durham College Secures Key Role in North East Adult Skills Programme

East Durham College has secured a key role in the North East’s new adult skills programme after being officially named an Approved Skills Delivery Partner for the 2026–2027 academic year, helping adults across the region retrain, change career and build the skills they need for their future.

The College is now part of the network of providers delivering the North East Skills Programme, a major new adult education initiative backed by a record £250 million investment through the North East Mayoral Strategic Authority.

The programme aims to give adults across the region greater access to training that can help them move into employment, progress in their careers, retrain for a new industry or develop the skills needed to pursue new opportunities.

For East Durham College, the new status builds on its established adult education provision and its commitment to providing flexible, industry-focused training that responds to the needs of learners, employers and the wider regional economy.

Adults already studying at the college, have seen the impact of that provision, like Sam who decided it was time for a change after spending 20 years working in the same industry, he enrolled on a part-time Barberingcourse after deciding to turn his passion into a potential new career. Sam is now building the skills and confidence he needs to become a self-employed barber, with the ambition of one day opening his own barbershop.

His story is a reminder that changing direction does not have to mean starting from scratch, adult education can provide the opportunity to build on existing experience while developing new skills for the future. For Clare, flexibility has been key to making her ambitions a reality, choosing Floristry at East Durham College has allowed Clare to study around her job while following her passion for flowers.

Since starting her course, she has developed the skills, knowledge and confidence to turn that passion into a growing floristry business, she is now continuing her journey with Level 2 Floristry.

Meanwhile, Hossein, Sam and Harry have all enrolled on an evening Carpentry & Joinery course, each with different ambitions for the future. Hossein is hoping to learn a new trade and gain the skills needed for a career offering long-term stability in an industry where skilled workers are in demand. Sam is looking to make a career change, with the ambition of becoming a full-time joiner, while Harry has already completed a number of construction courses and is now looking ahead to his next challenge, with plans to progress into welding.

Jackie Lanagan, Vice Principal Curriculum and Partnerships, East Durham College, said:

“We are delighted to be named as a recognised skills provider within the North East Strategic Authority, we can help ensure adults access high-quality training that meets the needs of employers and communities.

“This is about more than qualifications – it is about creating pathways into sustainable employment, supporting people to progress and retrain, and helping businesses access the skilled workforce they need to grow.”

The College’s commitment to developing the region’s future skills extends across its wider provision, with significant investment underway to ensure learners have access to modern facilities and training designed around the needs of employers and future industries.

Houghall Campus, is undergoing a major redevelopment as East Durham College transforms the site into a modern, industry-led centre for land-based, environmental and sustainability education. The new campus is due to welcome its first students in September 2027, with specialist facilities supporting areas including agriculture, horticulture, environmental management and animal care.

The development forms part of East Durham College’s wider commitment to ensuring learners are equipped with the practical skills, technical knowledge and experience needed by employers, from adults looking to change career today to the next generation preparing for the workforce of tomorrow.

Scott Bullock, Principal and CEO of East Durham College, said:

“Skills are fundamental to the future prosperity of our region, and colleges have a vital role to play in making sure people have the opportunity to develop those skills at every stage of their lives.

“Being recognised as an Approved Skills Delivery Partner for 2026–2027 is an important milestone for East Durham College and reflects the strength of our adult education offer and our commitment to working in partnership to meet the needs of our communities and employers.

“We are proud to be contributing to the North East Skills Programme and to the wider ambition of creating a skilled workforce that can support the region’s future growth.”

The College also continues to build its track record of industry-focused education and training, supporting learners into employment, apprenticeships, further study and self-employment. Across East Durham College, adults can choose from a wide range of vocational and skills-based courses, with opportunities designed to support career changes, progression, personal development and new business ambitions.

Scott added:

“Our strong track record of working closely with employers is central to the success of our education and training. Our recent apprenticeship results demonstrate the impact of that approach, with learners gaining the skills, experience and industry knowledge that employers value.

“We are bringing that same employer-led approach to our adult skills provision, ensuring the training we offer is closely aligned to real opportunities in the labour market.”