ECITB takes on chair role for training body supporting Nuclear Skills Plan

The Engineering Construction Industry Training Board’s (ECITB) Thomas Docherty has been appointed as the new Chair of the National Nuclear Provider Coordinating Body (NNPCB).

Thomas, the ECITB’s Head of Strategic Engagement for Nuclear, takes over from Chris Nattress, who was the representative of the further education sector on the body. In December, Chris retired from work and his role as Principal and Chief Executive Officer at Lakes College in Cumbria.

The NNPCB supports the Nuclear Skills Plan by bringing together organisations that represent training providers, colleges and universities to provide advice and guidance in delivery of the Nuclear Skills Plan and to ensure that UK provider capacity and capability can meet the demands of the nuclear sector.

Formed in May 2024, the group acts as a collaborative forum meeting every two months to share expertise, align initiatives and support the delivery of the plan.

Forecasts for the civil and defence nuclear workforce suggest that the sector will need up to 120,000 roles by the early 2030s.

The plan is the nuclear industry’s skills “roadmap” aimed at attracting and retaining the sector’s workforce of the future. It is based on sector collaboration, investment in training, leadership development and improving diversity.

Thomas, who chaired the group for the first time on 12 January at NUVIA’s offices in Warrington (pictured), said:

“As the statutory skills body for the civil nuclear sector, the ECITB is committed to helping deliver the aims of the Nuclear Skills Plan.

“As an organisation, we are already actively involved in supporting the plan to help deliver, grow and maintain a skilled nuclear workforce fit for the future.

“In its first year, the NNPCB focused on building strong partnerships and delivering practical solutions to address skills gaps. From supporting students through bursaries and sponsorships to helping mid-career professionals switch into nuclear roles, the body has made real progress in creating opportunities for people across the UK.

“I would like to thank Chris for his work as chair in the first year. I look forward to taking on the role to help the body support the scale-up of successful pilots and continue working with partners to attract, retain and enable talent for the nuclear sector.”

Collaboration in action

The provider body is made up of representatives from the ECITB, Construction Industry Training Board (CITB), National College for Nuclear (NCfN), National Skills Academy Nuclear (NSAN), Cogent Skills, the Nuclear Vocational Education Group (NVEG), as well as from higher and further education.

As part of his chair role, Thomas will represent the group in meetings of the Nuclear Skills Delivery Board (NSDB), which helps turn the Nuclear Skills Plan into action and oversees the progress of the various projects.

The NSDB forms part of the governance structure put in place when the plan was launched in 2024, bringing together government and industry as part of a recognition that workforce and skills challenges can only be addressed through unified, cross-sector effort.

The NSDB sits under the Nuclear Skills Executive Council (NSEC) – which brings together CEOs and senior leaders from organisations that have signed a Nuclear Skills Charter – and above the Nuclear Sector Skills Team (NSST), which is responsible for the day-to-day delivery of the plan.

Mark Rouse, Co-chair of the Nuclear Skills Delivery Board, said:

“The UK’s nuclear sector stands at a pivotal moment of growth and opportunity. With ambitious plans for new power plants, expanded decommissioning activities and sustaining our national security through the nuclear deterrent, we need to attract and retain talented people to the workforce.

“The Nuclear Skills Plan brings together government, industry and education providers in an unprecedented collaboration to develop the workforce needed for our nuclear future.

“We welcome the input of the various representative bodies on the Nuclear Provider Co-ordinating Body and thank Thomas and the ECITB for stepping up as new chair.”