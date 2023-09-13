Education Scotland & RM partnership to boost Scotland’s national digital learning platform

Education Scotland has announced the extension of its partnership with RM Technology, the UK’s leading Edtech solutions and strategies provider, to continue delivering Scotland’s national digital learning platform, Glow.

Designed to provide schools with the digital tools needed to enhance and enrich learning experiences, Glow leverages the RM Unify tool to provide a single access point for learning resources and software. The Glow platform makes it simple for staff and students to access online services, including Microsoft M365, Google Workspace for Education and Glow Blogs, as well as shared application libraries. Through RM Unify, RM’s Identity and Access Management platform (RM IAM), the platform offers log-in and authentication features that simplify the management and setup of schools’ productivity suites.

The partnership between Education Scotland and RM Technology ensured that educators and learners continued to have access to essential learning tools during the height of the global pandemic, when Glow experienced record levels of usage, going from four million monthly logins to 16 million in under a year.

Moreover, during these high peaks of use, and as other educational apps had outages, the platform’s Application Performance Index (ApDex) score never dropped below the benchmark of 0.94 – and regularly ran at 0.98.

Jason Tomlinson, Managing Director at RM Technology, said:

“We’re thrilled to continue this journey with Education Scotland. We’ve always seen our technology’s 99.95% uptime rates for schools as a huge achievement, but the fact that we’ve managed to maintain these exceptional levels and help Glow navigate the pandemic confidently and consistently gives us great motivation. We’re looking forward to enabling children and teachers to spend even more time learning and less time deciphering technology.’

Interim Chief Executive of Education Scotland, Gillian Hamilton said:

“We are very pleased to continue our partnership with RM Technology. Glow is Scotland’s nationally available digital learning platform enabling learners and teachers to access all the tools and features at any time, on any device with an internet connection. This can be used to support everyday learning and teaching as well as helping learning to continue outside of the classroom when pupils or staff are unable to attend school.”

Education Secretary Jenny Gilruth said:

“The way young people learn is evolving as technology continues to advance at a rapid pace. I am therefore delighted that, with the support of RM Technology, our national digital learning platform will continue to provide educators and young people with access to a range of tools and resources to enhance learning experiences.”

