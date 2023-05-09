Education Support releases new report on the growing demands on teachers

Today, Wednesday 10th May, a new report from wellbeing charity Education Support has been published (Teaching: The New Reality).

This report discusses how the growing emotional and practical demands on teachers are affecting their mental health. Within this, it also highlights the impact of increasing responsibilities on school leaders and teachers

Sector Response

Paul Whiteman, general secretary at school leaders’ union, NAHT, said:

“There is no doubt that the role of teachers and school leaders has expanded significantly over recent years, at a time when the resources available to them have been dwindling.

“As a result of cuts to vital support services, school leaders and their staff increasingly end up acting as teachers, social workers and counsellors rolled into one, as they struggle to help families access stretched, under-funded provision like CAMHS (Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services). Due to the lack of specialist support available, school staff are too often left feeling helpless, drained and overworked, which in turn only serves the fuel the recruitment and retention crisis in education.

“We cannot continue to expect school staff to continue to step in and fill the gaps created by the chronic underfunding of these vital services. Nor can we continue to ask them to sacrifice their own wellbeing in order to sustain the current system. As this report clearly shows, to do so would not only be unfair on them, it would be unfair on pupils too.”

Dr Mary Bousted, Joint General Secretary of the National Education Union, said:

“Teachers and school leaders will recognise many of the findings in this report, which point to a chronic shortage of resources versus a growing demand for pupil support. The findings make plain that this is not a simple nine-to-five job and amounts to a great deal more than delivering education.

“The weight of responsibility placed on teachers has grown significantly in recent years. Local support services for young people have either been cut or are overwhelmed, with waiting lists for referrals extending for many months. The emotional support for pupils can weigh heavy on teachers, also, and workload pressures often puts their own mental health at risk.

“The Government is simply not taking seriously the gravity of the situation – and is unwilling to do what is necessary to properly support schools in their work with young people. The legacy of neglect can be seen in the recruitment and retention crisis, persistent underfunding of schools and colleges, and a workload crisis which a succession of education secretaries have failed to tackle.”

Geoff Barton, General Secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders, said:

“These findings chime with what we are hearing from school and college leaders. The capacity of local services to provide support to children has reduced over the past decade, leaving teachers and leaders to fill the void on top of all their other duties and with inadequate government funding.

“The role of school and college staff now extends far beyond the classroom. They have become a de facto and unofficial branch of social and healthcare services without the training, capacity or resources to discharge such responsibilities. It places them under intolerable workload and stress, and this situation is not nearly good enough for children and young people who need dedicated and specialist support.

“The government must review what it expects of schools and colleges, what it expects of other support services, and how it is going to ensure that the appropriate training, funding and personnel are in place. It must stop short-changing schools, colleges and children.”

