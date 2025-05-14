Empowering Communities Through Numbers: NPTC Group of Colleges Celebrates Impact of Multiply Maths & Numeracy Programme

NPTC Group of Colleges is proud to celebrate the transformative success of its Multiply Maths & Numeracy programme – an initiative that is enhancing lives and communities across Neath Port Talbot and Powys.

Funded by the UK Government, the Multiply programme offers free maths and numeracy courses for adults and families, helping them build essential skills for everyday life, employment, financial independence, and lifelong learning. Aimed at anyone aged 19 and over who does not currently hold a GCSE in Maths, the programme is open, inclusive, and already delivering measurable benefits across the region.

Three courses are available under the programme:

Numeracy Matters: Designed for employers who want to provide numeracy training for their workforce.

Numeracy at Home: Aimed at families and children to develop confidence in arithmetic and day-to-day maths.

Numeracy for Success: Tailored for individuals looking to re-enter education or boost career prospects.

These flexible courses are delivered in accessible settings – including libraries, community centres, schools, sports clubs, the College itself, and even workplaces – using a blend of in-person, hybrid, and online learning formats. Courses cater to all levels, from taster sessions to beginner and improver pathways, helping learners progress at their own pace while working toward recognised qualifications.

One standout success story comes from the Numeracy at Home course running in Sandfields, Port Talbot. Among the group of committed learners are Elizabeth Dumphy, Ann Williams, and Anita Hanney – each originally recruited through a local crafting course and eager to enhance their maths skills for everyday use and to support younger family members.

Proving that age is no barrier to learning, at 87 years old, Anita Hanney shared how profoundly the course has impacted her life:

“I am really enjoying Multiply Maths. I’m 87 and left school at 15. I would have loved to have the opportunities today’s children have, so this is an opportunity I couldn’t resist. It’s fun as well as difficult and brings much satisfaction. It helps in many ways – companionship, keeping my mind active, and hopefully staving off dementia. I’m also extremely proud of my two certificates. I have two great-great-grandchildren, Harlow who is 9 and Rex 11, and they are really impressed I can do maths and help them with their homework.”

Multiply Course Co-ordinator at NPTC Group of Colleges, Sophie Picton, reflected:

“Anita’s experience speaks powerfully to the broader benefits of adult education. Her story resonates with the Welsh Government’s growing interest in social prescribing, illustrating how educational initiatives like Multiply can also support mental wellbeing, combat isolation, and strengthen intergenerational bonds.”

Course Lecturer Martina Syrovatkova praised the learners’ dedication:

“I am delighted to share the fantastic progress these learners have made in their numeracy skills sessions. Since starting the course during the last academic year, they have shown remarkable improvement in their maths skills and increased confidence. I am so proud of them! Their dedication has really paid off.”