From education to employment
Engineering & Boat Building event proves popular with visitors

Borders College May 12, 2022
people using virtual welder
@BordersCollege Department of Enterprise & Business Innovation (DEBI) recently hosted an event at the Hawick campus to promote Automotive, Engineering and Boat Building Modern Apprenticeships and Training Opportunities.

The event attracted employers, partners, school pupils and members of the public and included information sessions on Flexible Workforce Development Funding and the opportunity to see the College’s award-winning STEM and Renewables facilities. 

During the event, attendees were able to have a go at virtual welding, with the difficult task proving very popular with visitors.

Richard Cook, Account Manager STEM and Sustainable Construction, said:

“Fantastic to have pupils from Hawick High School, interested in pursuing a career in these sectors, attend our event. Thank you to teachers and DYW Co-Ordinators for engaging with the College and making our event a success.”

Fiona Turnbull, Account Manager Contracts, Procurement and Contracts, said:

“This was a great opportunity to promote and inform attendees of the Apprenticeship Family.”

Ross Docherty, Marine and Maritime Assessor & Development Officer, said

“This was an ideal opportunity to showcase our facilities and allow interactive demonstrations of our innovative training equipment.”

The DEBI Team would like to take the opportunity to thank everyone who attended and participated and supported this successful event.

Why not get in touch with our DEBI team to see how they can help support your business training needs? Email [email protected]

Published in: Education
Borders College

