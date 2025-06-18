England’s apprenticeship system lagging behind international competitors

England’s apprenticeship system is riddled with poor quality training and high dropout rates, according to new research by the Sutton Trust.

The report, A World of Difference, provides an in-depth international comparison of different apprenticeship systems in countries similar to the UK. England’s apprenticeship system is facing major challenges in the quality and duration of both off- and on-the-job training. In 2023, 300,000 apprentices received less than their training entitlement, while nearly 75,000 received no off-the-job training at all.

Apprentices in England are supposed to receive around 6 hours off-the-job training per week, whereas in Germany at least 12 hours a week are spent in a vocational school; and in Ireland there are 40 weeks of off-the-job education and training in four-year trade apprenticeships. Furthermore, apprentices in England receive far more training online rather than face-to-face than elsewhere.

The report’s author Simon Field, Director of Skills Policy, explains that this poor-quality training affects those from disadvantaged backgrounds the most:

‘Off-the-job training requirements in England are loose, complex and widely ignored. And when the rules that do exist are flouted, it’s the most disadvantaged apprentices who often suffer the most. It’s much harder for them to challenge poor service or to highlight problems with their training programme.’

Funding for off-the-job training is a big factor. As Field explains:

“The Government isn’t generous to employers taking on apprentices in England. Employers receive few financial incentives and are sometimes asked to contribute to the costs of off-the-job training. But government in Wales and Northern Ireland cover 100% of off-the-job training costs for apprentices. And in the Republic of Ireland employers receive a subsidy, pay nothing for off-the-job training, and their government pays the wages of apprentices during off-the-job training periods.”

England’s apprenticeship system also suffers from high dropout rates. Around 40% of apprentices fail to complete their course, partly because of poor quality training, and excessive reliance on online rather than face-to-face training. While rates are similarly high in Australia (45%) and Denmark (38%), they are much lower in several other similar countries, including France (27%), Germany and Austria (both 25%), and Ireland (20% for craft apprenticeships, and even lower for newer non-craft programmes).

Field added,

“Many other countries have nationally organised schemes to help reduce dropout rates. For example, in Germany volunteer coaches provide one-to-one support to apprentices who are having difficulties in the workplace. But there’s no equivalent national process in place to support apprentices in a consistent way across England.”

Furthermore, apprenticeships are often shorter in length in England than among international competitors, with the Government having recently further reduced their minimum duration. Courses in England will now be able to run for as little eight months compared to at least two years in Ireland, and at least three years in Germany.

The report also highlights problems in accessing apprenticeships for many young people who may need additional support before starting a full course. Unlike several other countries, England does not offer large pre-apprenticeship systems or modified apprenticeship programmes designed to support those who have not performed strongly at school. It remains to be seen how far the new foundation apprenticeships will fill the gap.

England’s system also lacks apprenticeship programmes specifically targeted at disadvantaged groups. For example, Ireland runs a 15-week Access to Apprenticeships programme, providing disadvantaged young people with the chance to sample apprenticeships in a range of sectors, as well as access to wider support including bursaries.

To improve the apprenticeships system in England and widen opportunities for young people, the Sutton Trust is calling for the Government to:

Introduce a named qualification for successful apprenticeship passes.

Introduce minimum requirements for face-to-face off-the-job training, with tighter enforcement of training requirements.

Provide funding incentives to support apprentices from lower socio-economic backgrounds.

Review funding for lower-level apprenticeships for young people, with new options for prioritising funding for lower-level opportunities for young people.

Retain eligibility for levy funding for degree and higher apprenticeships for young people under 25 in key sectors such as medicine.

Commenting, Nick Harrison, CEO of the Sutton Trust, said:

“Apprenticeships can be positive drivers of social mobility, but right now the system isn’t delivering enough quality opportunities for young people, especially from low-income backgrounds. Too many young apprentices are being let down by inadequate training, leading to tragically high dropout rates. Reform is long overdue.

“We need a thriving, high-quality apprenticeship system, that provides a genuine alternative career route from academic study. Failure to improve the quality and consistency of training will limit the prospects of many young people at a crucial time as they enter the workforce. And a lack of reform will undermine efforts to widen the pool of domestic talent in key sectors, while hampering economic growth in the long-term.”