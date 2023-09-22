English Association relocates to School of Advanced Study at the University of London

The School of Advanced Study (SAS), University of London and the English Association are delighted to announce that the English Association will be relocating its office to Senate House from September 2023. The move will enable the English Association to become an integral part of the academic and professional community based at the Institute of English Studies.

The move to SAS follows many years of collaboration between the English Association and the Institute of English Studies, alongside a shared mission between all three organisations to advance the field of English studies.

Established in 1906, the English Association is a membership association and learned society for furthering the study and enjoyment of English language and its literatures in schools, colleges, universities and the wider community.

The Institute of English Studies is one of the eight Institutes making up the School of Advanced Study. It is an internationally recognised research centre dedicated to supporting English studies, and is a long-term collaborator with the English Association, working together to champion the significance and impact of English studies globally.

The School of Advanced Study is the UK’s national centre for the promotion and support of research in the humanities. Through an ambitious programme of research promotion and facilitation, SAS provides leadership and support to subject communities across the UK and advocates for the humanities and its importance to our society.

The move is expected to create numerous opportunities for SAS, the EA and the Institute of English Studies to collectively advocate for English and its related disciplines.

Dr Rebecca Fisher, CEO of the English Association, said:

“It will be a pleasure to have the opportunity to work alongside our colleagues in the School of Advanced Study and the Institute of English Studies. We are excited to enhance our existing collaborations and to develop and deliver new collaborative projects. We’re also looking forward to forging closer links with other subject associations and learned societies who are based in Senate House. As the only subject association for English which spans all sectors of education, we’re delighted to deepen our relationship with two of the key bodies that focus on higher education research, policy and practice.

Professor Clare Lees, Vice-Dean, SAS and Director of the Institute of English Studies said:

“The Institute of English Studies has forged a productive working relationship with the English Association. Together with University English, our organisations are working to promote the study of English nationally, and to articulate and defend the subject as a core discipline in the humanities. The opportunity to work in close proximity to the EA office will enhance this collaborative work and allow us to develop new projects that promote and facilitate the study of English and related fields in universities and beyond.”

Professor Jo Fox, Pro Vice-Chancellor (Research and Engagement) and Dean of the School of Advanced Study, University of London, said:

“I am delighted to welcome the English Association to the School of Advanced Study. This move represents the culmination of many productive years of collaboration between the English Association and our own Institute of English Studies.

“Now is a critical time for the future of English Studies in the UK, and it is more important than ever that the thought-leaders for the discipline come together to advocate for the continuing importance of English Studies to society and culture. The School’s role as a national centre for the humanities makes us the perfect new home for the EA and we look forward to continuing to build our relationship with them in the future.”

