Esports student wins gold!

Barnsley College Esports student, Layton Ripley, has beaten off the competition to be named BTEC Esports Learner of the Year at the BTEC Awards Ceremony 2022.

The BTEC Awards, in its 12th year, is an annual event which recognises and celebrates the hard work and dedication of BTEC learners, educators and providers from all around the globe.

Layton was recognised by tutors and peers for his continuous hard work and dedication throughout studying for his Level 3 Esports, Enterprise and Entrepreneurship qualification. His proactivity, passion, tenacity and nonstop dedication to career personal development has led to outstanding BTEC results.

Layton, 18, said:

“I’m really proud to win the award for BTEC Esports Learner of the Year. I’ve loved studying the Esports qualification and I’d like to say a huge thank you to my tutors at Barnsley College for their help and support over the last two years and for providing me with experiences that have inspired me to want to become a Primary School Teacher. I’ve now progressed on to study Sport at university-level.”

Kalam Neale, Governor at Barnsley College, added:

“I’m delighted that Layton has been crowned the winner of the BTEC Esports Learner of the Year. His journey over the last two years has been a true inspiration to be a part of; most notably, the positive impact that he has had on so many primary school pupils and the wider community through his Digital Schoolhouse volunteering and his delivery of events as part of his Esports Events unit.

I hope that Layton continues his personal and professional development and can use this award as a springboard in his career as he progresses to university to realise his dream of becoming a teacher. Well done Layton, we are incredibly proud of you!”

Rachel James, Assistant Principal for Teaching and Learning at Barnsley College, said:

“We are really honoured to be able to support our students and transform their lives through education and it is wonderful that all of Layton’s hard work has been recognised by this national award. It is great to see that our fantastic Esports programmes have this impact on students. Thank you so much to all of Layton’s tutors who have supported him whilst at Barnsley College.”

Two Level 3 Esports, Enterprise and Entrepreneurship students, Tristan Brown-Wagstaffe and Dillon Bateman, have also been awarded the BTEC Awards 2022 Silver Certificate for recognition of their commitment to their studies.

