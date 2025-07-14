Pass rates announced for June 2025 ACCA exam sitting

Pass rates have been announced by ACCA (the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants) for students who sat their exams in June 2025.

111,639 entered for the June sitting, which saw 128,651exams completed. A total of 4,527 students completed their final exams to become ACCA affiliates.

Commenting on the latest exam results, Alan Hatfield, executive director – content, quality and innovation, said: ‘With every exam session, thousands of students get closer to achieving their ambition of ACCA membership. This session has delivered another impressive set of results and we congratulate all the successful students.

For the June session we’ve seen ongoing strong engagement with key learning resources, including My Exam Performance, our new Practice Platform and the Study Hub. A recent focus was a multi-channel approach to providing guidance to students on how to use these resources effectively and maximise the positive impact on their exam performance. We also continue to support Approved Learning Providers in incorporating ACCA resources into their own offerings.

ACCA has recently launched a new CBE Practice Platform – an essential exam preparation resource that enables students to become familiar with the word processing and spreadsheet tools that are used in our session CBEs. We’re excited by the opportunities that the new platform will provide in enhancing the student and tutor user experience for this crucial aspect of exam preparation.

This is an exciting time for ACCA, following the announcement of our qualification redesign last month and the recent launch of our new collaboration with the University of London to offer students the opportunity to gain a BSc (Hons) Professional Accountancy.

The ACCA Qualification has always been the gold standard, globally recognised and highly valued by employers. It will remain as rigorous, relevant, and future-focused as ever, with an even sharper focus on employability.

ACCA has prepared a smooth transition for all students currently on, or about to start, their ACCA journey. Existing achievements will be recognised and there will be no disadvantage in terms of progression and the cost to complete the qualification.

We are truly redefining accountancy and the changes we’re making will equip the next generation for this inspiring new future that will bring wider and more varied opportunities.’

Exam results

The ACCA Qualification rigorously tests the skills, abilities and competencies that a modern accountant needs, with a firm grounding in ethics and professionalism. It prepares students for a rewarding career as a qualified and ethical finance professional.

Results below also include those delivered via ACCA’s on-demand offering for Foundation Diplomas, Applied Knowledge and Law exams. These accounted for a further 35,150 exams, of which 2,550 were made possible through remote invigilation.

ACCA Qualification Pass rate (%) Applied Knowledge BT – Business & Technology 88% FA – Financial Accounting 68% MA – Management Accounting 64% Applied Skills LW – Corporate and Business Law 81% TX – Taxation 54% FR – Financial Reporting 50% PM – Performance Management 43% FM – Financial Management 48% AA – Audit and Assurance 44% Strategic Professional – Essentials SBL – Strategic Business Leader 51% SBR – Strategic Business Reporting 49% Strategic Professional – Options AAA – Advanced Audit and Assurance 40% AFM – Advanced Financial Management 46% APM – Advanced Performance Management 40% ATX – Advanced Taxation 49%