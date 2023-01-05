Shopping Cart

From education to employment

Executive Director at Greater Manchester Learning Provider Network awarded MBE for services to Further Education and Skills

Greater January 5, 2023
0 Comments
Anne Gornall, Executive Director at Greater Manchester Learning Provider Network (GMLPN), has received an MBE in the New Year’s Honours list for services to Further Education and Skills.

Anne joined GMLPN in 2014 after twelve years working with the Skills Funding Agency, with a long and rewarding career in the education and skills sector spanning over thirty years. Throughout her career, Anne has managed teams, supported providers through economic and policy change and helped those disadvantaged in education.  

Anne is also vice chair of Oldham College and co-chair of the Northern Skills Network.

Anne Gornall, Executive Director at GMLPN commented:

“I work now with a range of providers of training and learning who are dedicated to providing quality experiences for learners and employers of vocational learning. It is a privilege, as is working with my small young team in a small business environment with the support of a strong board focussed on the opportunity that training and skills development brings to individuals lives and employers’ business bottom line.”

Established in 2001, GMLPN is a network of over 100 members including, Independent Training Providers, FE Colleges, Community Voluntary Organisations, Universities and key suppliers and other stakeholders. They work alongside key partners and local authorities to achieve an ever-closer alignment between the needs of employers, individuals, communities and the suppliers of skills.

You can find out more about GMLPN here.

Published in: Education, Social impact
