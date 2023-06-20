Extra T Level places at Telford College for healthcare studies

Telford College has made more places available on its new health and social care T Level programme – offering a more practical alternative to A levels.

The college officially launched its new health T Level to more than 40 representatives of NHS providers across Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin at an event on campus.

The aim was to provide a greater understanding of how the new T Level programmes would work in partnership with employers, from September this year.

Sarah Davies, director of health and science at Telford College, said:

“Local healthcare providers will have our T Level students with them from September, working across a range of settings including local hospitals, and community settings.

“Placements have been agreed for our three pathways which are supporting the midwifery teams, mental health teams, and adult nursing teams.”

Sarah added: “Additional places have been made available, and there is still time for anyone who may have already applied for alternative courses to consider the T Level option instead.

“If you prefer a more practical approach to learning, and want to pursue a career in health, this is an exciting new option for post-GCSE education. We have industry standard facilities including a four-bedded hospital ward and maternity setting.

“By developing the health T Level in collaboration with NHS providers, we can make sure that the content meets their skills needs – and prepares students for work, further training, or study.”

T Levels will form an important part of the Telford College curriculum from September. Each T Level is equivalent to three A levels, and features a mixture of classroom learning and ‘on-the-job’ experience.

They include at least 45 days of industry placement with a local employer, focused on developing the practical and technical skills required for each chosen career.

From September, Telford College will be offering T Levels in Digital, Science and Health.

T Levels are based on similar standards to apprenticeships, and have been designed with leading businesses and employers to deliver the knowledge and skills that people need.

For more details about Telford College’s new T Level programme, click here.

