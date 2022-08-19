Family-first for budding legal eagle celebrating A Level success

A STUDENT’S ambition to become a legal eagle is soaring after she achieved top A Level grades.

Eirian Owen-Anning, from Wrexham, will study Law at the University of Nottingham from September.

She achieved an A in History, A* in Law, B in Psychology and A for Welsh Baccalaureate.

The first in her family to go on to a higher education, Eirian thanked sixth form staff at Coleg Cambria Yale for their support throughout the pandemic and looks forward to the months ahead.

“I have always been interested in the law and wanted to become a solicitor, so I’m absolutely thrilled to be on my way,” said the 18 year-old, a former pupil at Ysgol Morgan Llwyd.

“Cambria has been a great experience, despite the challenges of remote learning and not being able to attend lessons in person for a while, but the tutors were always on hand with advice and guidance.”

Eirian added: “To go to university is a big thing for me and for my family – I’m excited to see what the future will bring.”

