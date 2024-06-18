Fashion graduate combines the arts with runway show at prestigious gallery

A University of Chester graduate is bringing awe-inspiring art forms together as she announces a new fashion runway show at a prestigious gallery housing one of Europe’s finest collections of paintings.

Adding to the North’s status for fashion, the Couture Runway for emerging designer Alexandra Novacki will take place this autumn at the renowned Walker Art Gallery in Liverpool city centre.

More than 240 guests, including high-profile clients and industry leaders, are looking to join Alexandra at the show on Saturday October 5, 2024.

With the backing of The King’s Trust, it aims to both showcase Alexandra’s striking new collection and make another mark in history for the Northern fashion industry.

Alexandra focuses on creating bespoke items that empower the wearer and spark conversation, using the finest of materials and highest of skills.

The new collection extends the theme of her pre-collection released earlier this year which took inspiration from the natural beauty, rich colours and dramatic views Alexandra was surrounded by during her upbringing in the Derbyshire Peaks.

Graduating in Fashion Design from the University in 2023, her debut haute couture collection, Furious Creatures, was unveiled at Chester Cathedral last year to high acclaim.

Alexandra said:

“We want to take the drama and performance even further this year, continuing on our mission to pioneer a Northern high fashion and runway scene that has real meaning behind it.

“Combining the dramatic looks this year alongside priceless artwork is going to make for a truly emotional experience.”

She added:

“It feels like a huge milestone to reach this show as so many designers come and go after their debut runways so it’s a huge step and hugely reassuring to know that I’ve stepped up to the mark and raised the bar. I am hugely excited to showcase what I aim to be a deeply personal performance of exquisite fashion with deep meaning and story.”

Nominated for the title of Emerging British Womenswear Designer at the 2022 Northern Fashion Week, Alexandra has designed and crafted looks for the Cannes Film Festival as well as worked with celebrities including James Martin to create one-off garments. Her work has been displayed on Bond Street and featured in publications including Swanky Magazine andSchön! Switzerland.

In March, Alexandra also hosted an Industry Evening of Couture in Chester, where she brought together northern talent, from designers, to stylists, right through to experts in hair, make-up and modelling. The networking evening offered the chance for the northern fashion scene to step out from behind the runway and celebrate their work together.