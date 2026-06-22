Fashion & Textiles Students Celebrate Competition Success, Heritage Collaboration and Public Exhibitions

Students from the Fashion and Textiles department are celebrating a series of exciting achievements, creative collaborations and public showcases that highlight their talent, innovation and engagement with industry and heritage.

Building on success earlier in the term which saw Ceri Anne Davies achieve second place in the Fashion Technology competition at Skills Wales, the department continues to build on its growing success through a range of creative and collaborative projects.

Work by Newtown College Fashion Academy students on repeat pattern design formed part of an exhibition held at Pryce Jones, celebrating the area’s iconic connections to fashion.

Students undertook a repeat pattern project in collaboration with the Heritage Hub for Mid Wales, working under the expert guidance of local artist Brian Jones. Drawing inspiration from the Pryce Jones centenary catalogue, the project encouraged students to reinterpret historic designs through a contemporary lens. As part of the “For the Love of Pryce Jones” initiative, the completed work will be showcased at Newtown Library throughout May in a free public exhibition.

Brian Jones, a Mid Wales–based artist, enjoyed a distinguished career as a textile designer, spending many years in the design studios of Laura Ashley. He takes great pride in the fact that the print designs he created during this time continue to be recognised globally and remain as popular today as they were in the twentieth century.

In addition, all Fashion and Textiles students recently undertook an enriching visit to the Andrew Logan Museum of Sculpture. Andrew Logan MBE is an English sculptor, performance artist, jewellery-maker, and founder of the Alternative Miss World. Known for his inventive use of glass, mirror, and found objects, his vibrant, fantastical works—ranging from sculptures to wearable art—have been exhibited worldwide. In 1991, he opened the Andrew Logan Museum of Sculpture in Wales, celebrating his eclectic career that bridges art, theatre, and spectacle. During the visit, students had the unique opportunity to support conservation work on the museum’s iconic costumes, gaining practical insight into preservation techniques while engaging directly with an influential collection of artistic fashion pieces.

Throughout June, visitors to the college will get the chance to view a selection of student fashion projects on display in the foyer of the main college building, highlighting the range of skills, creativity and innovation within the department.

These activities underline the department’s commitment to combining creative excellence, real-world experience and community engagement, preparing students for dynamic careers within the fashion and textiles industry.