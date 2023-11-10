Shopping Cart

Fife College joins Too Good To Go to fight food waste and support the community

Finley November 10, 2023
Fife College has partnered with Too Good To Go, the world’s largest surplus food platform, in a move to tackle food waste and support the local community amid the ongoing cost of living crisis.

The College has already distributed 271 ‘Surprise Bags’, helping save an estimated 677.5 kilograms of CO2e emissions.

Through the collaboration, the College’s Dunfermline, Kirkcaldy, and Glenrothes Campuses are offering “Surprise Bags” of surplus food, with products from Aramark, the College’s catering contractors, available at one-third of their regular prices.

To get a Surprise Bag, anyone can download the free Too Good To Go app and search for their local Fife College Campus, before reserving a bag to collect at an allocated time, usually around 1.30 p.m. on Wednesdays and Fridays.

Jim Metcalfe, the Principal of Fife College, said:

“We are fully dedicated to fostering a culture of sustainability and innovation at Fife College. Joining the Too Good To Go platform represents a significant step in our commitment to reducing food waste and minimising our environmental impact.

“Moreover, we recognise the importance of providing affordable food to anyone facing the challenges of the cost of living crisis. Every meal saved from going to waste is a meaningful contribution to our planet, and we are excited to be part of this impactful movement.”

